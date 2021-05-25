George Floyd
We Cope Through Art: 10 Powerful Images Honoring George Floyd

Posted May 25, 2021

Just one year ago, Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers called to the scene of a petty crime in Minnesota, knelt on the neck and back of George Perry Floyd Jr. for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. By the time Floyd’s encounter with officers was over, he would be dead and Minneapolis would become the latest city plagued with protests and violent riots in what would become a nationwide outcry social justice reform.

Since Floyd’s fateful – and fatal – confrontation with officers on May 25, 2020, his name and likeness has been immortalized in popular culture. Today we highlight artwork dedicated to Floyd as the fight toward equality, and justice for all, continues.

Check out the gallery below to see 10 powerful images honoring the life of George Floyd.

1. George Floyd tribute in Los Angeles, California

2. Custom George Floyd & Ahmad Arbery Shoes

3. “A Stone of Hope.”

4. “Bloody Curb” by Artist @Denny_Ow

5. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd

6. “Citizen’s Arrest”

7. TIME’s George Floyd ‘Justice—Not Yet For All’ Cover

8. Too Many Names, No Little Justice.

9. Nail Art

10. “Justice”

