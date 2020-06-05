CLOSE
The Great Debates_February 2020
Ginuwine’s Top 10 Biggest Hits According To Billboard

Posted 10 hours ago

Soul Train Weekend concert

1. Differences

From his 3rd album “The Life,” the single “Differences” became his biggest song to date. The song spent four weeks at number 1 on the Billboard U.S. R&B charts. It also peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

 

 

2. Pony

Ginuwine’s debut single “Pony” hit in the Summer of 1996, and was a game-changer. Timbaland’s unique style of production along with Ginuwine and co-writer Static Major set the tone of what we would hear for years to come. The song topped the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart for 2 weeks and reached number 6 on the Billboard top 100.

3. I Need A Girl (Part Two)

In 2002, Diddy wanted to let the world know that HE invented the remix and dropped with that exact title. The second single off the album was I Need A Girl (Part Two) featuring Ginuwine, Loon, Mario Winans, and Tammy Ruggeri, and dance floors weren’t the same. 

4. Stingy

Originally from the soundtrack to the Ice Cube film “Barbershop,” G added the track to his 4th album “The Senior.” Written by Johnta Austin and Bryan-Michael Cox, the song peaked at number 7 on the Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and 33 on the Billboard 100.

5. Hell Yeah

The R. Kelly written & produced track was the first single from G’s 4th album “The Senior.” The track spent 20 weeks on the charts, peaking at number 17 on the Billboard Top 100.

