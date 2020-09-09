CLOSE
Gladys Knight , Patti LaBelle
Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle Tapped For Next #Verzuz Battle, Matriarchal Facebook Grabs Their Wigs and Wine

Patti LaBelle Joins The Cast Of "After Midnight" As A Special Guest Star

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle have been announced as the next Verzuz matchup and fans of the legendary soul singers are ecstatic.

On Tuesday (Sept 8), Swizz Beatz and Timbaland took to social media to announce the celebration of the titans with an announcement fit for the Godmother of Soul and the Empress of Soul.

Calling their upcoming showdown, the “Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for,” the official Twitter account insisted that viewers “get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair” between the two singers who, along with Dionne Warwick, previously collaborated on the hit “Sisters in the Name of Love.”

The announcement has brought out fans both young and old who have taken to social media to cast their predictions on which hits the iconic divas will place on their playlist. Fans are expecting Gladys Knight to sing her classics, “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us,” which she performed with her group Gladys Knight & The Pips, while noting that her solo hits “I Don’t Want to Know” and “Double or Nothing” also deserves a mention as well.

Of course, fans are expecting Patti LaBelle to pull out her iconic hit “Lady Marmalade” with her group Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles, along with her solo hits, “New Attitude”, “If Only You Knew” and her duet with Michael McDonald, “On My Own.”

The announcement with two living legends come fresh off of the heels of the epic and highly anticipated battle between Brandy and Monica, which bolstered a whopping 1.2 million views during the live stream on just the Instagram platform alone, shattering records on the three-hour Instagram livestream with 6 million views in total across all platforms.

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight’s pipes will take the roof off The Fillmore on Sunday, Sept. 13 for the next Verzuz battle.

Check out some of Black Twitter’s reactions below.

Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle Tapped For Next #Verzuz Battle, Matriarchal Facebook Grabs Their Wigs and Wine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close