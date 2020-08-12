CLOSE
Greenleaf , OWN
HomePhotos

Say It Ain’t So! Best Reactions To The ‘Greenleaf’ Series Finale On OWN

Posted 11 hours ago

Premiere Of OWN's 'Greenleaf' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

The record-breaking Greenleaf series on OWN has come to an end. It opened with Grace coming home broken and ended with her leaving healed.

Throughout the 5-season series, we saw a bunch of life and loss, but nothing hit home more than when Bishop died and Grace’s son got saved. It was the perfect way to end the story Oprah Winfrey wanted people to see.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out the best reaction to the Greenleaf series finale below!

SEE ALSO: Deborah Joy Winans Hints At ‘Greenleaf’ Spinoff [EXCLUSIVE]

Say It Ain’t So! Best Reactions To The ‘Greenleaf’ Series Finale On OWN  was originally published on getuperica.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
Stacey Abrams’ Name Conspicuously Missing From List Of…

Stacey Abrams has been called a rising star in the Democratic Party, but her name was not included on the…
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…

Myriad groups and prominent individuals were reacting favorably to Biden's historical decision to pick Harris as his running mate.
08.12.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…

Biden/Harris 2020 is the official ticket for the Democrats as they march to the White House.
08.11.20
Michelle Obama Preps DNC Speech Set To Be…

Other speakers are announced.
08.12.20
Breast Exam
Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

Coming up with a vaccine has been talked about quite a lot when it comes to dealing with the covid-19…
08.11.20
Home Explosion
Update: NW Baltimore Explosion; One More Body Found

The explosion in NW Baltimore was so big it was being covered by news stations nationally. Meanwhile here in Baltimore…
08.11.20
Calls Grow Louder ‘Requiring’ Biden To Pick A…

Calls for Joe Biden to select a Black woman to be his vice-presidential running mate were being amplified as the…
08.11.20
Stephanie Mills Says Nick Cannon And Kanye West…

The iconic singer expresses her feelings on Instagram.
08.11.20
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…

This is exactly what parents were afraid of.
08.06.20
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Close