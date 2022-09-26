Here’s How Style Influencers Wore Their Kahlana Barfield-Brown Future Collective Pieces

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been fashion pandemonium on Instagram since style guru Kahlana Barfield-Brown dropped her Future Collective collection with Target. As soon as Barfield-Brown made the collaboration announcement, Influencers were excited to support the former Instyle editor and rock some of her jazzy ensembles.

Barfield-Brown’s style is one-of-a-kind. The entrepreneur knows how to pull off streetwear like nobody’s business. And we absolutely love that her Target collection embodies her style aesthetic to a tee. The line features classic staples like denim getups, blazers, bodysuits, pants, and more. Incorporating any of her pieces into your wardrobe will add spunk to your garb.

We’ve seen countless reels of fashion lovers taking trips to Target to cop their Kahlana Barfield-Brown regalia. It’s been fun to also watch them style their goods. From transforming dresses to shirts and even wearing shirts as skirts, the fashion girls have been serving, and we are partaking.

To join the style feast, check out below how these five style influencers rocked their Kahlana Barfield-Brown X Target Future Collective attire, giving us inspiration for days.

