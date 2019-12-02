CLOSE
Tis The Season! Step Your Nail Art Game Up With These Holiday Inspirations

Posted 15 hours ago

Cozy home at Christmas

Source: martin-dm / Getty

Christmas season is officially on and poppin!

While you might be focused on shopping for your loved ones and decorating your tree, don’t forget about your nails. They may need some tinsel and silver bell realness as well.

So to get you inspired, take a look at 20 of the dopest holiday nail designs we’ve seen on the ‘Gram:

Tis The Season! Step Your Nail Art Game Up With These Holiday Inspirations  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

