CLOSE
Christina Milian
HomePhotos

Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Posted July 29, 2019

Warner Media Entertainment TCA Party

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora. The singer/actress announced she is expecting her first child with the French singer making baby number two for Milian, who also has a child with singer/songwriter The Dream.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Milian and Pokora made the joyous announcement by posting sonograms on their respective social media accounts. The couple have been dating since 2017.

“He’s honest and we have a really great relationship,” she said in an earlier interview with PEOPLE. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy the universe brought us together.”

See more pics of the gorgeous duo, below:

Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt Pokora was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Sushi & Sunset 🌅

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Finders Keepers 😍

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Sushi & Sunset 🌅

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Us again, finally. 🥰

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

message 📬 Photo from my girl: @jetluna

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

I simply adore you ♥️x💙

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

Latest
10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault After Dodgeball Injury…

The mom of a 10-year-old boy received the shock of her life recently: a phone call from her local juvenile…
07.30.19
This Mom Thinks Adults Without Children Should Be…

Should adults who don’t have children be banned from visiting Disney World? That is the question that has sparked a…
07.30.19
Barack Obama’s High School Basketball Jersey Up For…

It isn’t a secret that the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama is a basketball enthusiast and a…
07.30.19
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close