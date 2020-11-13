CLOSE
Isiah Thomas , Michael Jordan
HomePhotos

Reheated B-Ball Beef: Isiah Thomas Says He Was “Dominant” Over Michael Jordan, #NBATwitter Reacts

Posted November 13, 2020

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Pistons v Bulls

Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Isiah Thomas is rightly considered one of the best players the NBA has ever seen, and that was proven with a pair of championship wins along with other feats. In a new interview, the Detroit Pistons legend believes that he was a far better player than Michael Jordan and said he was “dominant” over the Chicago Bulls superstar.

Thomas, 59, has long since moved to the analyst’s desk as part of the NBA TV crew after stints as a head coach and executive after his playing days were over. Sitting down with Shannon Sharpe for the former NFL star’s Club Shay Shay program, Thomas reignited the long-simmering feud between him and Jordan in a direct fashion.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Just head-to-head, I was dominant over [Michael Jordan],” Thomas said to Sharpe, reacting to the host stating that Thomas saw the Celtics and the Lakers as true rivals. “When our times met…until [1991], when I basically had career-ending wrist surgery, up until then, my record against him and his team…it really wasn’t competition there.”

Thomas added, “[Michael Jordan] wasn’t my competition. My focus was Bird, Magic, Doctor J, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Those were the guys, I don’t care what anybody says. You can go back and look at history, those were the guys.”

Factual things are factual, although it would be a fallacy not to mention that Jordan went on to become an icon with the sport and remains so by way of apparel and his deserved status as a basketball savant.

On Club Shay Shay, Thomas also dished on other things such as hailing LeBron James’ talents, saying that Jordan was just the fifth-dominant player he’s faced, and more.

NBA Twitter of course had their commentary to make, and we’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Reheated B-Ball Beef: Isiah Thomas Says He Was “Dominant” Over Michael Jordan, #NBATwitter Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Ending Trump’s ‘Global Gag Rule’ Is A Step…

President Joe Biden Biden rescinded the Mexico City policy, also known as the “global gag rule,” which prevents non-governmental organizations…
01.29.21
Justice For Brittany Kittrell: Black Mother’s Suspicious In-Custody…

The recent in-custody death of Brittany Kittrell in North Carolina has prompted more questions than answers and reignited the debate…
01.29.21
Biden’s VA Must Have More Black Veterans In…

An open letter is calling on Joe Biden to ensure Black veterans' needs and concerns are finally prioritized after what…
01.28.21
Acting U.S. Capitol Police Apologizes For Lax Security…

The acting chief of the force has apologized for the lax security measures at the federal government building, telling lawmakers…
01.28.21
It’s Time For Our Leaders To Make Good…

As we continue to see the ravages of climate disasters, a failing health and economic system and the expansion of…
01.28.21
College Cheerleader Is Kicked Off Her Team For…

Talyn Jefferson said she wore the bonnet so that she didn't hit her teammates in the face with her braids.
01.27.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…

The Biden administration is looking to expedite getting abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the twenty-dollar bill. The decision to replace Andrew…
01.26.21
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Tap Dancing Attorney…

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, famously called out by Megan Thee Stallion, did the absolute minimum when it came to seeking…
01.25.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and was revered as a hero and icon in Atlanta and beyond.
01.22.21
Read The Letter Kwame Kilpatrick Sent Trump Pleading…

Conspicuously missing from the commutation of Kwame Kilpatrick's prison sentence was any mention of the disgraced former Detroit mayor's letter…
01.22.21
Close