CLOSE
Isley Brothers , Ron Isley
HomePhotos

6 Of Our Favorite Ron Isley Songs [WATCH]

Posted 8 hours ago

Isley Brothers On New York City Street

Source: Waring Abbott / Getty

The legendary Ron Isley has been apart of many timeless hits so you know we had to count down his top 6 songs to add to your playlist.  It was hard to decide but here they are…. download them or buy them to add to your top R&B collection!

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

6 Of Our Favorite Ron Isley Songs [WATCH]  was originally published on classixphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Latest
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After Two…

Georgia law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the tragic death of…
05.20.20
Black Hairdresser Says She Was Harassed, While White…

Fort Worth's Britanny Brown claims she was unfairly called out by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations on Facebook.
05.20.20
Tennessee Software Exec Fired After Sharing Racist Obama…

Gary Casper, who was up until recently the vice president for information technology at Chattanooga-based Transcard, shared an offensive meme…
05.19.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Alleged Murderer Was Encouraged By Cops…

It appears that police pushed for Gregory McMichael to keep tabs on the neighborhood, most especially the house under construction…
05.18.20
Black Delivery Driver Blocked From Doing Job By…

An Oklahoma Black man who was doing his job was detained for more than half an hour by white men…
05.18.20
Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]

Nothing will stop a father's love for his daughter.
05.15.20
Close