Ja Rule
Meet Ja Rule’s Twin Son, Jeffrey Atkins, Jr. [PHOTOS]

Jude Law and Ja Rule at MTVs "TRL" - September 13, 2004

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Ja Rule’s son is really his twin!

As a resurfaced picture of Ja Rule’s son at this 2019 graduation goes viral, people can’t help but be shocked at how much the two look completely identical.

The picture shared on hoodclips’ Instagram shows Ja Rule standing with his son, Jeffrey Atkins, Jr. and what seems to be his mother at the end of his graduation with diploma in had.

Fans in the comment section went off as they literally couldn’t tell the two apart.

One person said, “He literally gave birth to himself again dayyyyuuummmmm.”

Someone else said, “Stole his dad’s whole face”

And lol as people can’t help but notice the identical similarities, they also couldn’t help but talk about his hair.

People jokingly said, “I know he didn’t come to graduation with his hair like that”, another person said “sooooo did he get electrocuted” and one other said, “his dad is also Albert Einstein”.

But hey, this is how the kid likes to rock his hair in his own self expression, so it is what it is.

Now without futher ado, meet Ja Rule’s son, Jeffrey Atkins, Jr. :

Meet Ja Rule's Twin Son, Jeffrey Atkins, Jr. [PHOTOS]

Close