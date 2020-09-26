CLOSE
martin lawrence
HomePhotos

Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]

Posted September 26, 2020

Jasmine Page Lawrence Daughter Of Martin Lawrence

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Martin Lawrence showed off his beautiful family during National Daughter Day. The legendary entertainers oldest daughter, Jasmine Lawrence has been breaking necks with her stunning looks!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Jasmine is 24 years old and is following in her father’s steps in the entertainment biz. In fact, Jasmine made a special appearance on Bad Boys 3 as one of the Night Club staff members that were giving Martin & Will Smith a hard time entering the club. Not only does Ms.Jasmine Lawrence act, but she also got a diploma as a Duke University Alumna.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out some photos of Martin Lawrence’s beautiful daughter, Jasmine Lawrence below!

RELATED: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

RELATED: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Steppin’ out..

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

One of a kind design 💫

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

🦋change is inevitable but growth is optional 🦋

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

happy holidays 😌💚

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

💫💫

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

a little silver for ya 📸: @shayneaudra_

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

✨can’t complain

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

ride or die... forever & always ❤️

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

About last night.. #jordanyear

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

you gotta love yourself first 💕

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

Latest
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett After Voting Has…

Civil rights groups condemned Trump for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even though…
09.28.20
Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed…

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy…
09.28.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
Close