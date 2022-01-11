jaheim , usher
Jaheim Says He Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Usher, Slander Quickly Ensues

For a while now fans of the Verzuz battles have been calling for Usher to go head-to-head with other notable singers for R&B supremacy, but it seems like Jaheim has another challenger for the “U Got It Bad” singer in mind — himself.

Recently, Jahiem took to social media to challenge Usher to a Verzuz battle saying,”Someone set this up! ! !” and adding he’s giving Usher one month to reply because he probably wants it in writing and sent through snail mail.

With a picture coupled with the caption “Let’s settle this once and for all,” you can’t help but wonder when the hell did the Jahiem vs. Usher talk even began. Yes, Jaheim has his fair share of hits and great songs, but Usher was once seen as the King of R&B.

Jaheim was never even considered a Jack (no shots). Over the decades, Usher has amassed millions of records sold and gained countless awards including Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and BET Awards. To his credit, Jaheim does have a BET award on his shelf for Best Male R&B Artist in 2003. Can’t take that away from him.

Still, Ja wants the smoke with Usher Raymond and though this isn’t the Verzuz that fans have been calling for, it would definitely make for an entertaining one.

Naturally, social media had their opinions on the matter and had no problem clowning Jaheim for his somewhat ridiculous “King Move” in calling out a music legend in Usher. Check out some of the responses below and let us know if you think Jaheim has the hits to go head-to-head with Mr. Raymond in the comments section below.

Photo: Getty

Jaheim Says He Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Usher, Slander Quickly Ensues  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close