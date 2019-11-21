CLOSE
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo Is Trying To Be Our #MCE With This Thirst Trap On The ‘Gram

Posted November 21, 2019

Jason Derulo Is Trying To Be Our #MCE With This Thirst Trap On The ‘Gram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Jason Derulo Is Trying To Be Our #MCM Everyday

Good Mornin’ 💦

Jason Derulo knew exactly what he was doing when he posted this thirst-trappy photo of his oiled and chiseled body in Bali. Can’t you just see his pectorals popping out at you! Derulo is living his best life as he travels around the world and recently jumped off a building, (which you can see on Instagram). The “Swalla” singer’s is on the media trail for his role in the upcoming live-action “Cats” movie. “Cats walk in a different way. We got from two feet to four feet. We’re not just regular cats, we’re cat people,” he said during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. We know what cat is jumping now!

It’s always summer somewhere.. #Dubai

#flexfriday

Good morning #bahrain

Taking over Dubai this weekend!🔥🔥🔥

What do you think I’m looking at??

Shawty look good in the M O O N L I G H T

Let’s keep this private

