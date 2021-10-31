Jay Z , LL Cool J
Hall Of Fame Hova: Jay-Z, LL Cool J & More Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

That took long enough. Jay-Z and LL Cool J were among the musical royalty, including Tina Turner, who were formally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (October 30) night.

The induction ceremony went down at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. Besides the aforementioned, the new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class includes the Foo Fighters, Carole King, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren. Also getting their flowers were Clarence Avant (the Ahmet Ertegun Award) and Gil Scott-Heron, Charley Patton and Kraftwerk.

According to the Associated Press, Jay-Z’s intro included a star-studded video of some famed fans espousing on his greatness like President Barack Obama, LeBron James and David Letterman. Hova was interestingly inducted Dave Chappelle, who reportedly said,  “He rhymed a recipe for survival.” Adding, “He embodies what the potential of our lives can be and what success can be.”

Also worth noting, Jay-Z made sure to shout out his fellow Roc-a-Fella Records founder Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke during his acceptance speech. He also gave heavy props to Chuck D, KRS-One, Rakim, LL Cool J and, of course, Big Daddy Kane.

If you want to officially peep the ceremony, you’ll have to wait until Nov. 20 when it airs on HBO.

Hall Of Fame Hova: Jay-Z, LL Cool J & More Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close