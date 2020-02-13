CLOSE
Jerry Springer , The Jerry Springer Show
7 Facts You May Not Know About Jerry Springer

Posted 7 hours ago

Jerry Springer

Source: Jerry Springer Show / Twitter: @SpringerTV

Jerry Springer is right up there with Les Crane, Morton Downey Jr.and Phil Donahue when discussing the kings of trash tv.

But, his legacy spans far beyond the small screen.

In honor of his birthday Thursday (February 13), check out 7 fun facts you may not know about the legendary talk show host.

Source: Britannica

1. He’s British.

NBC Television Special "Donahue: The 25th Anniversary" After Party Source:Getty

Jerry Springer and his family immigrated to the United States when he was 5 years old. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

2. He worked for Robert F. Kennedy.

Jerry Springer/book signing 3 Source:Getty

After graduating college, Jerry Springer worked as Robert F. Kennedy’s campaign advisor during his presidential run. (Photo by Michael Stephens – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

3. He has a background in politics.

Jerry Springer/Oxford Union Source:Getty

In the 1970s, Jerry Springer ran for Congress, served on Cincinnati’s city council and was elected mayor of the city in 1977. He ran for Governor of Ohio in 1982. (Photo by Peter Jordan – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

4. He served in the army.

TV Host Jerry Springer on Set Source:Getty

Jerry Springer was deployed to Fort Knox during his run for Congress. (Photo by © Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

5. The Jerry Springer Show was originally about politics.

Friar's Club of California Roasts Jerry Springers Source:Getty

The Jerry Springer Show debuted in 1991 as a political show, but struggled with ratings sparking a complete overhaul. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

6. The Jerry Springer Show was an opera in England.

Jerry Springer outside Cambridge Theatre Source:Getty

The Jerry Springer Show was adapted into an opera in London in 2003. (Photo by Andy Butterton – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

7. He isn’t an actual judge.

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 1 Source:Getty

Jerry Springer is not a judge, but he did earn a law degree from Northwestern University in 1968. (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

