Jessie Lee Daniels Of The Force MD’s Dies At 57

The Force MD's Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

It’s a sad day for Staten Island Hip-Hop and R&B, and the world. Jessie Lee Daniels of The Force MD’s has reportedly died at 57.

The singer’s management confirmed his passing on Facebook.

“Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!! TO the family, friends and fans today we lost a real talent. Our condolences goes out to his siblings, kids and the Force MDs,” reads the post as reported by The Mirror.

Hailing from Staten Island, the Force MD’s were originally known as the Force MC’s. However, at the height of their popularity they were an R&B vocal group with hits like the Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis-produced “Tender Love” and “Love is a House” that are certified classics.

Daniels, who was the uncle of members Stevie D., Antoine “T.C.D.” Lundy, and Rodney “Khalil” Lundy, is credited as a founder of the group.

Rest in Power Jessie Lee Daniels.

Jessie Lee Daniels Of The Force MD’s Dies At 57  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

