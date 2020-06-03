CLOSE
John Boyega
HomePhotos

Block Attacked: John Boyega Stands With Black Lives Matter Protestors In London

Posted June 3, 2020

BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-RACE-PROTEST

Source: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty

John Boyega showed the passion he has for his people after slamming white racists attempting to correct him after he spoke up on behalf of George Floyd. Putting his money where his mouth is, the British actor took to the streets of London and made an impassioned plea on behalf of Black Americans suffering racial injustice at the hands of police.

Boyega, known for his role as Finn from the Star Wars movie series, was moved to anger by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, using his large platform to show his support for the Houston man’s family. Boyega’s followers tried reasoning with him and suggesting that he think of his acting career, but he expertly handled those suggestions after an Instagram Live session that clearly depicted his feelings.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Continuing that plea for justice on behalf of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Ahmaud Arbery, and too many others to name, Boyega joined a large gathering on Wednesday in London’s Hyde Park where a Black Lives Matter rally took place. Taking a megaphone in hand, Boyega, voice dripping with emotion, put it all on the line.

“Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*ck that,” Boyega began.

He continued saying, “Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.”

Boyega was met with loud cheers as he concluded his speech and immediately, some in social media threw their support behind him and explicitly stating that they would hold space for Boyega to work creatively with them.

Salute to John Boyega. Check out those reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

Block Attacked: John Boyega Stands With Black Lives Matter Protestors In London  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

Latest
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…

The police who killed black business owner David “BBQ Man” McAtee in Louisville and left his body outside for twelve hours…
06.04.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…

Six years after police brutality stoked the fires that nearly brought the city to a halt with the tragic death…
06.04.20
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.04.20
Independent Autopsy Reveals George Floyd Was Murdered By…

The family of Floyd retained the services of former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of…
06.03.20
#WendysIsOverParty Trends After Wendy’s Donates $400,000 To Trump

The fast-food chain Wendy's is now being canceled after social media users find out that the CEO donated over $400,000…
06.03.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…

Protestors are making sure their messages are being not only heard, but also seen.
06.01.20
Close