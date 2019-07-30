Joke Tweet Has Barack Obama & Joe Biden’s Name Trending, Makes Fun Of Trump Butt Smoocher Jim Jordan

If you saw President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden’s names trending on Twitter this morning, it isn’t because of some nostalgic moment of their time in the White House. A tweet that has since gone viral makes the hilarious claim that an Ohio congressman who is known for caping for President Donald Trump centers the former presidential pair in a joke that far too many people took seriously.

Author Dan Lyons posted a tweet showing Rep. Jim Jordan, who defends Trump like his life depends on it, rushing into an office and added the following caption:

“GOP rallies around Trump 9/11 role. “While Obama and Biden were cowering in fear on Air Force 1, Mr. Trump was on the ground with first responders searching for survivors and pulling people to safety,” Jim Jordan says. “I remember seeing him on TV, running toward the danger.”

The hilarity of this that on Monday (July 29), Trump inserted himself at the center of the 9/11 disaster while addressing a group of first responders and survivors, saying that he was down on the ground with first responders. And thus, Lyons had the proper fuel for his joking tweet, which, to be fair to him, doesn’t seem too far-fetched given Jordan’s brown-nosing ways.

It took a while, but folks on Twitter gathered that Lyons was cracking an all-too-realistic joke at the expense of those who could see something like this being endorsed by the Cheeto-In-Chief.

Check out some of the reactions from Dan Lyons’ tweet below.

—

