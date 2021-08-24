justine skye
10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game

Posted August 24, 2021

R13 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Justine Skye should change her name to the slay queen. She’s officially adopted the streets as her own personal runway, and I’m here for it. The self-proclaimed purple unicorn has a gift for putting outfits together that accentuate her petite frame. Between her glowing skin, beautiful face, and unique style, it’s no wonder she’s become the face behind many fashion and beauty brands.

Justine Skye’s career is multifaceted. In addition to singing, she’s added designing and modeling to her list of accomplishments. The young star recently launched her second collection with H&M. There maybe another collaboration on the horizon judging by the success of this her most recent festival-inspired line.

Today, Justine Skye turns 26. Within that time she’s given us great music, awesome fashion collaborations, style goals, and hair envy like none other. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she killed the fashion game.

1. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE ESSENCE BEST IN BLACK FASHION AWARDS, 2019

JUSTINE SKYE AT THE ESSENCE BEST IN BLACK FASHION AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Justine Skye attended the Essence Best In Black Fashion Awards clad in a silver metallic dress.

2. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE VANITY FAIR X SAKS BEST DRESSED EVENT, 2019

JUSTINE SKYE AT THE VANITY FAIR X SAKS BEST DRESSED EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty

Justine Skye attended the Vanity Fair X Saks best dressed event dressed in a gorgeous red gown.

3. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE STUDIO 189 SHOW, 2019

JUSTINE SKYE AT THE STUDIO 189 SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty

Justine Skye attended the front row for Studio 189 during New York Fashion Week in a blue and white printed dress with a high slit.

4. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION SPRING 2020 SHOW, 2019

JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION SPRING 2020 SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty

Justine Skye posed backstage during the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2020 Runway Show in a beige single-sleeve dress.

5. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BOOHOO CELEBRATES NYFW CELEBRATION, 2019

JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BOOHOO CELEBRATES NYFW CELEBRATION, 2019 Source:Getty

Justine Skye attended the boohoo NYFW celebration at the boohoo Mansion in a pinstriped blazer dress by the brand.

6. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BALMAIN COCKTAIL PARTY, 2019

JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BALMAIN COCKTAIL PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty

Justine Skye attended the Balmain cocktail party at L’Avenue at Saks clad in a gold dress by the brand.

7. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BILLBOARD WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT, 2019

JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BILLBOARD WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty

Justine Skye arrived at the 2019 Billboard Women In Music event in a printed Mikhael Kale mini dress.

8. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE R13 SHOW, 2020

JUSTINE SKYE AT THE R13 SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty

Justine Skye attended the R13 front row during New York Fashion Week dressed in a grunge-inspired ensemble.

9. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE PALM ANGELS FASHION SHOW, 2020

JUSTINE SKYE AT THE PALM ANGELS FASHION SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty

Justine Skye attended the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week in an all-black outfit.

10. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS FW20 RUNWAY SHOW, 2020

JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS FW20 RUNWAY SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty

Justine Skye attended the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show dressed in a floral dress partnered with a white coat.

