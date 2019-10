Is Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Godly or Garbage, Twitter Debates #JesusIsKing

Kanye West finally dropped his highly-delayed and highly-anticipated new album, Jesus Is King. But does Yeezy’s ninth studio album live up to the hype, and the delay?

Twitter is currently debating, and the opinions are varied. You got the Yeezy devotees who feel their champion can do no wrong—which ironically makes them akin to Trump supporters, which West is.

Then you have the other side with the haters who simply just live to trash Kanye just because. Hey, it’s not like his interviews have been helping his cause lately.

Then you got those in the middle trying to hear some bops, and discussing whether or not they were delivered. Hey, a Clipse reunions…with Kenny G!

No matter where you fall on the scale, the jokes and memes are also flying. Peep some of the more viral opinions below.

