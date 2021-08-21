Kelis
Happy Birthday! Kelis’ Style Moments Stand The Test Of Time [Gallery]

Posted August 21, 2021

Glastonbury 2000

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty

Kelis has been the moment since we met her in 1999 with her debut single “Caught Out There.”

The singer turns 42-years-old this year (and aging backwards might we add). Kelis proceeds to remind the girls exactly why her “milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.”

Kelis has transcended the music industry. After frustrations with her label, Kelis traded her time singing in the studio to cooking in the kitchen. The Harlem born singer enrolled in Le Cordon Bleu culinary school back in 2009, citing that it was a natural transition for her as your usual “foodie.”

“For me, food, like music, was always a big part of my upbringing. Being from New York, where some of the best chefs and restaurants are, and having travelled the world as an artist, I was able to experience cooking on a global scale,” Kelis shared with HuffPost Canada.

Though Kelis is all of these things, one of our favorites is her keen sense of style. She has always marched to the beat of her own drum, inspiring the looks of then and today. Kelis continues to give the girls a moment. Now, as the cool mom, chef and forever, a rockstar. We happily watch every moment as Kelis continues to share a small piece of her world with us through social media. From videos of her cooking to times on the farm, we enjoy bearing witness.

From the vibrant hair or getting off Y2K looks, Kelis is the moment! Enjoy this gallery of some of our favorite Kelis style moments that will live on forever.

Happy Birthday, Queen!

Happy Birthday! Kelis’ Style Moments Stand The Test Of Time [Gallery]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. One Time For This Desert Look

Source:kelis

2. She Doesn’t Age

Source:mefeater

3. Hair Moments

Source:kelis

4. Legend

Source:kelis

5. The Cool Mom

6. Make ‘Em Say Moo

Source:kelis

7. A Moment

Source:archivealive

8. The Scream Queen

Source:rare_inkhead

9. Cover Girl

Source:ericakxne

10. How Classy!

Source:mahogany_mamii
