Kentucky
Kentucky Black Man Jim Finch Praised For Feeding Residents After Tornado Wrecked State

Jim Finch

Source: Victor Ordoñez / @TheOrdonezTimes

We would like to extend our thoughts and positive energy to the families affected by the storms that passed through the midwest and southern states. In hard-hit Kentucky, one man, Jim Finch, is being hailed for stepping up in a major way to aid families during this tough time.

Journalist Victor Ordoñez approached Finch during his charitable act in Mayfield, Ky., where the residents are still recovering from the wide swath of storms that ripped through Kentucky and five other states, leaving behind a path of death and destruction that is unfathomable. FInch, who was born in Paducah, Ky., says he came from a good distance from the town of Carrsville.

Finch tried his best to keep focused on the mission of feeding the people, telling Ordoñez that because Mayfield was without resources such as food and electricity, he was compelled to help. When asked if he owned a restaurant, Finch simply laughed it off by shaking his head no, adding, “it just needed to be done.”

Amazing story.

Jim Finch is rightly being called an angel on Earth for his service to the Mayfield community, with several news outlets and folks on Twitter trying to find out how to support his efforts on the ground. Check out those reactions below.

Photo: @TheOrdonezTimes

Kentucky Black Man Jim Finch Praised For Feeding Residents After Tornado Wrecked State  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

