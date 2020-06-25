Happy Birthday La La! A Look At Her Style Evolution

La La Anthony’s transition from MTV VJ to actress on the hit TV show Power is inspirational. Life as a VJ wasn’t too glamorous but the moment La La entered the socialite world, her swag elevated. Her time in the spotlight has been favorable to watch. She’s given us a peek into her daily life via her then reality TV show, La La’s Full Court Life and La La’s Full Court Wedding. There, we got to see her relationship with her family, how she developed her career, and the details of her beautiful wedding.
La La began to hit the red carpet as the talent, not the reporter. As a result, she produced flawless, stylish looks at any and every event she attended. She partnered with top stylists who focused on making her a fixture on the red carpet. With best friends like Ciara, Kim Kardashian, and Kelly Rowland, La La was in good company when it came to putting outfits together.
Today, 6/25, La La turns 39. We’ve had the pleasure of watching her glow up in her career as a TV personality, actress, and philanthropist. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at La La’s style evolution.
1. LA LA ANTHONY AT THE PAMPERS LITTLE MIRACLE MISSIONS CAMPAIGN LAUNCH, 2011Source:Getty
La La Anthony attended the Pampers Little Miracle Missions Campaign launch at Mt. Sinai Hospital in a simple skirt and blonde combo.
2. LA LA ANTHONY AT THE EVENINGS IN VOGUE MISSONI PREVIEW, 2012Source:Getty
La La Anthony attended the Evenings In Vogue With Angela Missoni And Vittorio Missoni preview in a purple striped dress.
3. LA LA ANTHONY AT THE MET GALA, 2016Source:Getty
La La Anthony posed with her husband Carmelo Anthony at the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art. She looked red hot in a Nicolas Jebran gown.
4. LA LA ANTHONY AT THE GLAMOUR CELEBRATES WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
La La Anthony attended Glamour’s 2017 Women of The Year Awards dressed to kill! She wore a black tuxedo Moschino dress with a thigh high slit.
5. LA LA ANTHONY ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK CITY, 2017Source:Getty
La La Anthony was spotted on the streets of New York in a chic, single-shoulder dress with a large bow on the shoulder.
6. LA LA ANTHONY AT THE MET GALA, 2014Source:Getty
La La Anthony went full glam at the 2014 Met Gala clad in a purple Cushnie et Ochs gown.
7. LA LA ANTHONY AT THE US WEEKLY MOST STYLISH NEW YORKERS EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
La La Anthony attended US Weekly’s 2019 Most Stylish New Yorkers event in a purple animal print mini dress.
8. LA LA ANTHONY AT THE VANITY FAIR, AMAZON STUDIOS, AND AUDI CELEBRATION OF THE 2020 AWARDS SEASON, 2020Source:Getty
La La Anthony attended the Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios and Audi Celebrate The 2020 Awards Season event in a sexy orange Monse dress.
9. LA LA ANTHONY AT THE 21ST ANNUAL WARNER BROS. AND INSTYLE GOLDEN GLOBE AFTER PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
La La Anthony attended the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party dressed in a black sultry Labourjoisie dress with a high slit up her thigh.
10. LA LA ANTHONY AT THE AMFAR GALA, 2020Source:Getty
La La Anthony sparkled at the amfAR Gala in a black Solangelann long-sleeved dress with a high slit up the thigh.