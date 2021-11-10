Jim Jones , leonardo dicaprio
Twitter Hilariously Flips Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Mass-Suicide Cult Leader Jim Jones Into Dipset Memes

Twitter Hilariously Casts Leonardo DiCaprio As Jim Jones From Dipset

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Only Black Twitter can find a way to make jokes out of Leonardo DiCaprio landing another acting gig.

News broke that DiCaprio has signed on to play the infamous cult leader Jim Jones in a forthcoming biopic about the controversial figure’s life. For those who don’t know, Jones was behind the infamous Jonestown mass-suicide event that saw 900 people kill themselves after drinking flavor aid laced with cyanide and other drugs in 1978.

As expected, Leonardo DiCaprio began to trend following the announcement, but not for the reason you think. Black Twitter hilariously started sharing tweets that Acadamy Award-winning actor and producer would play Harlem’s own Jim Jones from the legendary Hip-Hop stable Dipset.

The memes began to flow like poisoned mix drinks the infamous cult leader got his followers to consume. Twitter users began imposing DiCaprios head on the “Summer With Miami” rapper’s body and hilariously taking Jimmy’s best moments, saying they can’t wait for the thespian to recreate them.

Reason 999,999,999 why Twitter is the GOAT social media app. We have to admit. We would like to see DiCaprio throw on the robe and head outside and recreate the Capo’s Drip Reports. We already got a name for the movie if it happens, We Fly High: The Jim Jones Story.

Ha!

You can peep more hilarious reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Twitter Hilariously Flips Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Mass-Suicide Cult Leader Jim Jones Into Dipset Memes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Y’all play too much.

Facts.

We would love to see it. 

Cryyyyiiinnnggg

Yes, yes he will.

