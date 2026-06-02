List Of Every NBA Finals Series That Went Seven Games
List Of Every NBA Finals Series That Went Seven Games
NBA Finals series that extend to seven games represent the height of basketball competition, where champions are forged under the most intense pressure.
These series are defined by their high stakes, legendary performances, and unforgettable moments that often shape the league’s history.
Game 7s bring out the best in players and teams, testing their skill, endurance, and mental toughness as they battle for the ultimate prize.
From iconic dynasties solidifying their legacies to underdog teams defying the odds, these matchups have delivered some of the most dramatic and memorable moments in sports.
Each Game 7 is a showcase of resilience and determination, cementing its place as a hallmark of NBA greatness.
Take a look below at a List Of Every NBA Finals Series That Went Seven Games.
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1. 2025: Ohklahoma City Thunder defeated Indiana Pacers, 103-91
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Indiana Pacers 103–91 in 2025. The game shifted further in OKC’s favor after Haliburton went down with an achilles tear, and the Thunder controlled the action throughout the remainder of the game.
2. 2016: Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Golden State Warriors, 93-89.
The Cleveland Cavaliers made history by overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors 93-89, led by LeBron James’ heroics.
3. 2013: Miami Heat defeated San Antonio Spurs, 95-88.
The Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs 95-88, with LeBron James leading the way to back-to-back titles.
4. 2010: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Boston Celtics, 83-79.
The Los Angeles Lakers overcame the Boston Celtics 83-79, with Kobe Bryant earning Finals MVP honors.
5. 2005: San Antonio Spurs defeated Detroit Pistons, 81-74.
The San Antonio Spurs beat the Detroit Pistons 81-74 in a defensive battle to win their third championship.
6. 1994: Houston Rockets defeated New York Knicks, 90-84.
The Houston Rockets defeated the New York Knicks 90-84, with Hakeem Olajuwon leading them to their first title.
7. 1988: Los Angeles Lakers defeated Detroit Pistons, 108-105.
The Los Angeles Lakers edged the Detroit Pistons 108-105, with James Worthy delivering a triple-double.
8. 1984: Boston Celtics defeated Los Angeles Lakers, 111-102.
The Boston Celtics triumphed over the Los Angeles Lakers 111-102 in a heated rivalry matchup.
9. 1978: Washington Bullets defeated Seattle SuperSonics, 105-99.
The Washington Bullets defeated the Seattle SuperSonics 105-99, capturing their first and only championship.
10. 1974: Boston Celtics defeated Milwaukee Bucks, 102-87.
The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 102-87, with John Havlicek leading the charge.
11. 1970: New York Knicks defeated Los Angeles Lakers, 113-99.
The New York Knicks, led by a hobbled Willis Reed, defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 113-99 in an iconic performance.
12. 1966: Boston Celtics defeated Los Angeles Lakers, 95-93.
The Boston Celtics held off the Los Angeles Lakers 95-93, giving Red Auerbach a championship send-off in his final game as coach.
13. 1962: Boston Celtics defeated Los Angeles Lakers, 110-107 (OT).
The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 110-107 in overtime, with Bill Russell leading the way.
14. 1960: Boston Celtics defeated St. Louis Hawks, 122-103.
The Boston Celtics overwhelmed the St. Louis Hawks 122-103, continuing their dominance in the league.
15. 1957: Boston Celtics defeated St. Louis Hawks, 125-123 (2OT)
The Boston Celtics outlasted the St. Louis Hawks 125-123 in double overtime, marking the start of their dynasty.
16. 1955: Syracuse Nationals defeated Fort Wayne Pistons, 92-91.
The Syracuse Nationals narrowly beat the Fort Wayne Pistons 92-91 in a nail-biter to win their first title.
17. 1954: Minneapolis Lakers defeated Syracuse Nationals, 87-80.
The Minneapolis Lakers defeated the Syracuse Nationals 87-80, clinching their third straight championship.
Others with no content on Youtube:
1952: Minneapolis Lakers defeated New York Knicks, 82-65.
- The Minneapolis Lakers dominated the New York Knicks 82-65, securing their second consecutive title.
1951: Rochester Royals defeated New York Knicks, 79-75.
- The Rochester Royals edged the New York Knicks 79-75 in a tightly contested game to claim their first and only championship.
List Of Every NBA Finals Series That Went Seven Games was originally published on 1075thefan.com