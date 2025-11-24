The 2025 NFL season has once again captivated fans with its thrilling games and unexpected turns.

As teams fight for glory on the gridiron, the stakes have never been higher, with each play scrutinized and every win or loss potentially altering the course of a season.

Yet, in a league where triumph and disappointment walk hand in hand, some teams inevitably find themselves at a crossroads.

For the franchises that do so, change often comes and it comes in the form of new leadership, as coaches and coordinators are held accountable and fired for their teams’ performances.

The pressure to succeed in the NFL is relentless, and when expectations are not met, it can signal the end of an era for some on the sidelines.

As we look ahead, we’ll be chronicling the List of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season, capturing the shifts in strategy and leadership that could redefine the future of some teams.

Stay tuned as we update this list throughout the season, tracking the ripple effects of these pivotal decisions.

Shane Bowen | Was the New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Source:Getty Shane Bowen, the New York Giants' defensive coordinator, was fired after the team's defense struggled significantly during the 2025 season. Hired in 2024 to replace Wink Martindale, Bowen's conservative defensive approach failed to deliver results, with the Giants ranking near the bottom of the league in points allowed and run defense. The team suffered multiple late-game collapses, including five losses where they blew double-digit leads. Interim head coach Mike Kafka made the decision to part ways with Bowen following a loss to the Detroit Lions, marking the Giants' sixth straight defeat and dropping their record to 2-10

Chip Kelly | Was the Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator Source:Getty Chip Kelly was fired as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator after a disappointing 2-9 start to the season. The decision came following a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, marking the sixth game this year where the Raiders failed to score at least 20 points. Kelly, who joined the Raiders after winning a national title as Ohio State's offensive coordinator, struggled to improve the team's offense, which ranked near the bottom of the league in scoring, total yards, and red zone efficiency. This marks the second midseason firing of an offensive coordinator for the Raiders in consecutive years

Brian Daboll | Coached the New York Giants Source:Getty The New York Giants have officially parted ways with head coach Brian Daboll after a disappointing 2-8 start to the 2025 season. Daboll, who initially brought promise to the franchise with a playoff appearance and Coach of the Year honors in 2022, saw his tenure unravel over the following seasons. His overall record with the Giants ended at 20-40-1, with the team struggling through three consecutive 2-8 starts and setting franchise records for consecutive losses. Assistant coach Mike Kafka will step in as interim head coach for the remainder of the season

Chris Grier | Was the Miami Dolphins General Manager Source:Getty The Miami Dolphins and General Manager Chris Grier met this morning and reached a mutual decision to part ways. Grier, who joined the Dolphins organization in 2000, has held the role of general manager since 2016.

Brian Callahan – Coached the Tennessee Titans Source:Getty The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start to the 2025 NFL season, marking the end of his tenure with a 4-19 record. Mike McCoy, a former head coach of the San Diego Chargers, has been named interim head coach. The team has begun searching for a permanent head coach.

Bobby Slowik – Was Houston Texans Offensive Coordinator Source:Getty The decision to move on from Slowik reflects a strategic shift by the Texans' management, aiming to enhance the team's offensive performance following a season where expectations were not fully met despite reaching the divisional round.

Chris Strausser – Was Houston Texans Offensive Line Coach Source:Getty Chris Strausser, who was the offensive line coach for the Houston Texans, was also let go as part of the team's decision to overhaul their offensive coaching staff.

Trent Baalke – Was the Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager Source:Getty Baalke was promoted to interim GM in 2020 and retained full-time afterward. With a record of 25-43 during Baalke's tenure as a GM in Jacksonville the owner was not impressed.

Mike McCarthy – Coached the Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty Mike McCarthy is not expected to return to Dallas and is now set to become a free agent.

Tom Telesco – Was Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Source:Getty Tom Telesco was fired from his role as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. His lack of success in hiring coaches during his tenure with the Raiders was a significant factor in his dismissal.

Nick Sorensen – Was San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Source:Getty Nick Sorensen will not return as 49ers defensive coordinator. The hope is that the 49ers can retain him on Kyle Shanahan's staff.

Antonio Pierce – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty The Raiders have fired Antonio Pierce after one full season as head coach. Pierce served as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders last year after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels.

Ran Carthon – Was Tennessee Titans General Manager Source:Getty Carthon spent two years in Tennessee with two different head coaches, and still has four years remaining on his contract. A new Titans GM will make the No. 1 overall pick.

Gus Bradley – Was Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Source:Getty Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen are back, but the Colts have started to make changes to their coaching staff with firing their defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. In 3 years under Gus Bradley, the Colts ranked 29th, 28th and 24th in points allowed per game.

Lou Anarumo – Was Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Source:Getty Lou Anarumo held the defensive coordinator position for the Bengals since 2019. He oversaw a defense that finished in the bottom half of the league in yards and points per game allowed this season.

Doug Pederson – Coached the Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty Fired on January 6th Pederson's tenure in Jacksonville ends after three season and a 22-29 record, including 18 losses in the last 23 games.

Jerod Mayo – Coached the New England Patriots Source:Getty Fired on January 5th After the patriots moved on from Bill Belichick last season they will now moves on from his successor, Jerod Mayo, after just one season as the head coach of the team. Robert Kraft let Mayo know immediately following the game.

Ken Dorsey – Was Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator Source:Getty Fired on January 5th The Browns' offense struggled this season and with the dissatisfaction from the Browns front office with the strategic direction under Dorsey's coordination, the team decided to move on.

Andy Dickerson – Was Cleveland Browns Offensive Line Coach Source:Getty Fired on January 5th Andy Dickerson, who returned to the Browns in 2024 after a stint with the Seattle Seahawks, was also let go, highlighting issues with the offensive line's performance, which had been underperforming throughout the season.

Matt Eberflus – Coached the Chicago Bears Source:Getty Fired on November 29th After success is still not able to be consistently found in Chicago the team makes a move that hopes to shake up the franchise in a positive way. For the first time in the 100-plus year history of the franchise, the Chicago Bears have made an in-season head-coaching change, firing Matt Eberflus.

Joe Douglas – Was New York Jets General Manager Source:Getty Fired on November 19th Under GM Joe Douglas, the Jets had some notable draft successes, including landing Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, and Breece Hall in the same draft. However, they never solved the quarterback position, and with a 3-8 record in the 2024 season, the organization has decided to move in a different direction.

Shane Waldron – Was Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Source:Getty Fired on November 12th Waldron was hired ahead of the 2024 season to oversee the development of Caleb Williams. He spent his previous three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

Dennis Allen – Coached the New Orleans Saints Source:Getty Fired November 4th Allen, 52, was promoted to Saints head coach before the 2022 season after Sean Payton temporarily retired. He had been the offensive coordinator under Sean Payton for seven seasons. He has now been fired. Allen finishes his tenure in New Orleans at 18-25 after his previous head-coaching opportunity with the Raiders ended in a similar way.

Luke Getsy – Was Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator Source:Getty Fired November 3rd Luke Getsy was fired as the Offensive Coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders after a season marked by underwhelming offensive performance. Getsy led the Raiders to the fourth-worst yards-per-play average in the NFL (4.6).

Rich Scangarello – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Quarterbacks Source:Getty Fired November 3rd Rich Scangarello, 52, spent this season as the Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach after not coaching during the 2023 season. After no success or improvement seen from his quarterbacks this season, Head Coach, Antonio Pierce decided it was already time to make a change to another coach.

James Cregg – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line Source:Getty Fired November 3rd James Cregg was in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders as the offensive line coach with 26 years of coaching experience and Heach Coach, Antonio Pierce decided it was time to move on already.