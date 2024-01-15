Listen Live
Local

List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area

Published on January 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

Source: @airiel_sharice / @airiel_sharice

Inclement weather has hit the Greater Baltimore impacting schools and businesses. When there are active school closings, you can find the most up-to-date list of closings & delays here.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Below is the most up-to-date list of the school closings and delays on January 16, 2024. (Updated 1/16/24 at 8:06 a.m.)

RELATED: Tips For Staying Safe & Warm During Winter Storms

RELATED: Warming Centers & Important Winter Weather Information For The Greater Baltimore Area

The post List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.

List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Baltimore City Schools – Closed

2. Baltimore County Public Schools – Closed

3. Carroll County Public Schools – Closed

4. Anne Arundel County Public Schools – Closed

5. Harford County Public Schools – Closed

6. Cecil College – Closed

7. Howard County Public Schools – Closed

8. Frederick County Public Schools -2 Hour Delay

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close