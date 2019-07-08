CLOSE
mariah carey , Viral Video
HomePhotos

Mariah Carey Shuts Down #BottleCapChallenge, Plus The Runner-Ups

Posted July 8, 2019

Mariah Carey & Other Celebs Partake In The #Bottlecapchallenge

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

You can always count on the internet to come up with some sort of challenge to pique our interest. The latest one to take social media by storm is the #bottlecapchallenge — where those who partake try to unscrew the cap of a bottle with a roundhouse kick — and numerous celebs have taken part in it. Mariah Carey though seemingly may have won it with her creative take on it.

The challenge which was reportedly started by Kazakh taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin who later asked other celebs to join in on the fun. Answering the call were action movie star Jason Statham, singer Jon Mayer, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, Diplo, Ellie Goulding and more.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

While the original premise of the challenge is to remove the bottle cap by kicking it, others have found other creative ways of removing it the bottle cap. So far we have seen a slipper and even a dildo (yes a sex toy) but it’s Mariah Carey’s attempt that currently has everyone declaring the singer has one the challenge. Instead of using her feet, the “Shake It Off’ singer used her powerful voice hitting a legendary high pitch to make the top magically pop off the bottle.

While it’s safe to assume this was a product of some great editing, it was still impressive to watch. To see the rest of the hilarious and smart #Bottlecapchallenge videos hit the gallery below.

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Mariah Carey Shuts Down #BottleCapChallenge, Plus The Runner-Ups was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Missing Man Found After 10 Years Behind Refrigerator…

The story of a missing Iowa man made a tragic turn due to a shocking discovery...
07.24.19
Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit…

A bizarre force of nature ended in tragedy for one North Carolina family who took a trip to the beach.
07.24.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close