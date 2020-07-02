CLOSE
Herman Cain
Mask Off: Herman Cain Tests Positive For COVID-19, Twitter Points Out The Obvious

Posted July 2, 2020

Third Annual Multicultural Media Correspondents Dinner

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Former Presidential struggle candidate Herman Cain has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. After the announcement, Twitter made sure to point out he had been spotted at Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally with no mask on.

Caine’s team revealed the diagnosis today (July 2) via social media and revealed that he is receiving treatment at an Atlanta-area hospital. He was informed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (June 29) and he was hospitalized on Wednesday after his symptoms worsened.

Per the statement, “Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert.”

Almost immediately, it was noted that Caine, a Republican who contributes to conservative media outlet Newsmax, was at Trump’s infamously lackluster Tulsa rally a couple of weeks ago on June 20. On that day, Caine was seen practicing anything but social distancing with numerous people around him.

Twitter users made sure to point out the jig especially considering the GOP has made not wearing a mask a political statement. Peep some of the more poignant reactions and interpretations of the peak irony below.

