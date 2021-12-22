Devon Franklin , Meagan Good
Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Call It Quits: A Gallery Of Their Love Over The Years

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are calling it quits after nine years of marriage. The two spoke exclusively to People about their impending divorce, and shared their split on social media shortly after.

“There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin tell People.

Good and Franklin first met on the set of the 2011 film Jumping the Broom. The two were engaged a year later in May 2012 and wed in June 2012. Their relationship became “couple goals” for many fans across the world. Good and Franklin often documented and shared their romantic life for their fans, eventually writing their bestselling book in 2015 titled, The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.

In the book, they shared details about their relationship and values. The key takeaway for fans is how the two found success in their relationship at the time by saving sex until marriage. The couple also wrote a book in 2017 titled, The Wait Devotional: Daily Inspirations for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.

Time has passed and the couple share more about how they reached their journey toward divorce in a recent statement with People.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the couple shared in the joint statement. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

We want to share the couples best moments throughout the years to celebrate their nine years of marriage. Take a look at the couple’s relationship over the years below.

1. End of an Era

Source:Meagan Good

2. Supporting One Another Thru The Years

Source:Meagan Good

3. Celebrating Together

Source:DeVon Franklin

4. Amongst Living Legends

Source:DeVon Franklin

5. Christmas Cheer

Source:DeVon Franklin

6. Adventure Together

Source:DeVon Franklin

7. Throwback to the Beginning of Their Love

8. The Very Beginning

9. So Much Love

10. Wishing Them Both All The Best

