CLOSE
jordyn woods , megan thee stallion , Trey Songz
HomePhotos

Trey Songz Spotted With Jordyn Woods In Megan Thee Stallion’s IG Story, Twitter Suspects Shenanigans

Posted October 31, 2019

Kevin Hart Birthday at Drais

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

It’s getting spooky out here in the Internet streets for Trey Songz, this after the R&B singer was seen on Megan Thee Stallion‘s Instagram story page. What made the moment interesting was Trigga Trey was laying on what appeared to be a bed while Jordyn Woods was scantily clad in what appeared to be a pre-Halloween party outfit.

As shared by The Neighbor Hood Talk‘s Twitter account, the IG story features Woods in a revealing lace and leather combo while sipping from a bottle. The clip has Megan egging Woods on in taking a shot from the bottle while Trey Songz, lounging and looking on with a cigarette cocked behind his ear.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

What this all means isn’t known at the moment but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from throwing out all kinds of wild allegations,  including Trigga chopping down Woods and Thee Stallion, to ladies lusting over the singer.

We’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: WENN

Trey Songz Spotted With Jordyn Woods In Megan Thee Stallion’s IG Story, Twitter Suspects Shenanigans  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Libertad: Mexico Releases Video Of The Failed Attempt…

A few weeks ago it was reported that Mexican authorities took a monumental “L” when they attempted to arrest the…
11.01.19
Sex Offender Kidnapped Two Children From DC Charter…

A man identified by court records as a sex offender briefly kidnapped two children from Rocketship Rise Academy in Southeast…
11.01.19
Swing
K-12 National Voter Registration Tour Kicks Off

#WhenWeAllVote announced the launch of a series of trainings across the country for its “My School Votes” initiative. The tour…
10.31.19
President Obama Waves
Obama Talks Being ‘Woke’ at The Obama Foundation…

Being ‘woke’ and ‘cancel culture’ are hot topics. Obama took on these topics at The Obama Foundation Summit. Join Our…
10.31.19
Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford Commits To LSU…

The kid with the coolest name in sports history has finally decided which program he’ll be playing wide receiver for…
10.30.19
Portland International Jetport is now using 100% recycled de-icing fluid
Southwest Pilots Caught Spying On Passengers

A flight attendant is suing Southwest airlines because she caught the pilots spying on passengers using the lavatory. SMH… fly…
10.29.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…

If you watched Game 5 of the World Series then you noticed a few things. Beyond Donald Trump getting booed by the…
10.29.19
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…

Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
10.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close