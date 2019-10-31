Trey Songz Spotted With Jordyn Woods In Megan Thee Stallion’s IG Story, Twitter Suspects Shenanigans

It’s getting spooky out here in the Internet streets for Trey Songz, this after the R&B singer was seen on Megan Thee Stallion‘s Instagram story page. What made the moment interesting was Trigga Trey was laying on what appeared to be a bed while Jordyn Woods was scantily clad in what appeared to be a pre-Halloween party outfit.

As shared by The Neighbor Hood Talk‘s Twitter account, the IG story features Woods in a revealing lace and leather combo while sipping from a bottle. The clip has Megan egging Woods on in taking a shot from the bottle while Trey Songz, lounging and looking on with a cigarette cocked behind his ear.

What this all means isn’t known at the moment but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from throwing out all kinds of wild allegations, including Trigga chopping down Woods and Thee Stallion, to ladies lusting over the singer.

We’ve got the reactions below.

Megan, Jordyn Woods and Trey Songz linked up for Halloween. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1GH0xeF917 — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) October 31, 2019

