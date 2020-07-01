CLOSE
Missy Elliot
HomePhotos

Top 9 Iconic Missy Videos Of All Time [WATCH]

Posted July 1, 2020

 

SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 6

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

The rap icon,  Missy Elliot is known for transforming the music video game since jumping in the industry in 1997.  From the dramatics, the special effects, and the costuming, Missy’s art is far from “normal”.  Since her first solo album “Supa Dupa Fly”, her creativity is embedded not only in her iconic videos but in producing and writing some of the greatest hits.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

Being the first woman to win the Micheal Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, it’s important that we give Missy all of her flowers.  She changed the way artists show their music in videos forever. To celebrate her birthday, we honor her by sharing the most memorable Missy Elliott videos of all time.  

Top 9 Iconic Missy Videos Of All Time [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)

2. Lose Control

3. Work It

4. Get Your Freak On

5. One Minute Man

6. Gossip Folks

7. I’m Really Hot

8. Hot Boyz

9. Sock It To Me

Latest
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…

Uber launches the "No Mask, No Ride" campaign to protect riders and drivers from coronavirus.
07.06.20
NBA Will Allow Players To Display Social Justice…

This latest move only further showcases how the NBA is more representative of the culture as players were quick to…
07.06.20
Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified

Guillen's family attorney confirmed that the remains discovered last week belonged to the missing Fort Hood soldier.
07.06.20
Man Who Drove Into Black Lives Matter Protesters…

The driver who drove his car into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle, leaving two of them…
07.06.20
FedEx Asks That Washington NFL Team Be Renamed,…

As the world continues to voice the plight of Black people we are reminded that justice needs to be served…
07.06.20
The NBA Season Might Be A Wash Due…

One of America’s favorite pastimes might not have a run in 2020. Coronavirus is making the National Basketball League resuming…
07.06.20
WNBA’s Maya Moore Welcomes Home Man She Sacrificed…

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore is known for being on the front lines to fight against social injustice, so when…
07.06.20
Lawyer Who Pointed Gun At Protestors Says He…

The St. Louis man in a viral video speaks out.
07.02.20
KKKaren-Antics: White Woman Calls Cops On Black Family…

This time, "Permit Karen" caught the wrong one as the couple that was minding their business are a pair of…
07.02.20
Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired After Calling Black Lives Matter…

Another nurse calls her out by bringing attention to the "Black maternal mortality crisis."
07.01.20
Close