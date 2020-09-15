Monica has been living with the image of a down-south sweetheart that you should never, ever cross the wrong way for years now, with some fans bestowing her with the nickname “Goonica.” When the R&B star inquired about why she was given the tough tag, fans on Twiter and Instagram alike have chimed in with the funnies.

Early Tuesday (Sept. 15), Monica posed the question via her social media accounts.

“I have absolutely no idea why y’all call me Goonica! Anyone care to explain [laughing emoji] Why don’t you all tell me below! Just a little Morning #MoTalk,” Monica wrote.

With immediacy, fans on Instagram and Twitter have been letting the singer know exactly how she got the name.

One Instagram fan writes, “Because you classy but still got some hood in you Incase anyone wana try you.” Another fan added, “Cuz u kicked down the door and smacked the chick. Lol I love u Mo.” And just in case folks were unaware of what that fan was talking about, another followed with, “Because of that time you had to tap tap tap in on Brandy backstage.”

With Monica and Brandy recently appearing together in a VERZUZ Instagram Live and Apple TV battle that was shattered all the previous views records set by the platform, observant onlookers assumed that there was still some bad blood between the legendary songstresses.

However, it appears that all the perceived tension was for show and to feed into the rumors to keep people guessing and talking, as they’re still doing today.

We’ve got some of the responses to Monica’s “Goonica” ask from Twitter below. And just in case Monica reads this, please know and understand we want not on BIT of the smoke from you, ma’am. Salute.

—

Photo: Getty

#Goonica: Monica Asks Fans About Her “Goonica” Nickname, Twitter Is With The Funnies was originally published on hiphopwired.com