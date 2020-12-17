CLOSE
rihanna
NBA Returns Without Fans Yet We Still Stan Rihanna’s Courtside Looks

Posted December 17, 2020

2017 NBA Finals - Game One

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

The 2020-2021 NBA season, like many other sports organizations, looks a bit different this year. Due to the pandemic, the regular season has been reduced to 72 games, which was tentatively scheduled to return December 22, 2020. However, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suggested delaying the season until at least January because local health orders at each NBA city would limit fan attendance. The NBA receives 40 percent of its revenue from fan attendance therefore delaying the season until it is safer to allow more fans into the arena and essentially ease financial hardship. Basketball fans are excited that the NBA is back for its’ preseason, but one thing we miss are the courtside looks. The one Basketball-loving celebrity who continuously served fashionable courtside looks is none other than Rihanna.

There’s no new music from the Pop sensation, but she recently announced Fenty Skin will be available in stores so that’s great for those in need of a new winter skincare routine. It looks like her businesses are excelling and she even slays safely in her home. Now with the NBA’s regular season return underway, we reminisce about Rihanna’s most stylish courtside looks in the gallery below.

 

NBA Returns Without Fans Yet We Still Stan Rihanna's Courtside Looks

1. Can We Get A Side of Fries With That Shake?

Source:fentycop

Rihanna gave us a casual slay in this v cut dress and paparazzi was sure to snap a photo of her enjoying her fries. We love how effortless this look is. 

2. Camo Courtside

Source:fentycop

How cute is this grey camouflage set? Rihanna pairs it with her signature red lip and it is perfect for a side eye sitting courtside. 

3. Pink Pixie Cut FTW

Source:fentycop

This is by far one of our favorite Rihanna looks. The pink pixie cut was the moment. She didn’t have to serve much more with this cut simply pairing with a white top and denim jeans. Love!

4. All White When She’s Feeling Godly

Source:fentycop

This looks like a full Puma fit from head to toe around that time she landed her deal with the athletic and casual sportswear company. An all white look is a risk Rihanna is willing to take and we stan.

5. Hard Not To Stare

Source:fentycop

It’s hard not to stare when Rihanna’s walking by in daisy dukes, a Run DMC Adidas crew neck and 6 inch heels. Not mad at it at all! Slay Rihrih! 

