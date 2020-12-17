NBA Returns Without Fans Yet We Still Stan Rihanna’s Courtside Looks

The 2020-2021 NBA season, like many other sports organizations, looks a bit different this year. Due to the pandemic, the regular season has been reduced to 72 games, which was tentatively scheduled to return December 22, 2020. However, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suggested delaying the season until at least January because local health orders at each NBA city would limit fan attendance. The NBA receives 40 percent of its revenue from fan attendance therefore delaying the season until it is safer to allow more fans into the arena and essentially ease financial hardship. Basketball fans are excited that the NBA is back for its’ preseason, but one thing we miss are the courtside looks. The one Basketball-loving celebrity who continuously served fashionable courtside looks is none other than Rihanna.

There’s no new music from the Pop sensation, but she recently announced Fenty Skin will be available in stores so that’s great for those in need of a new winter skincare routine. It looks like her businesses are excelling and she even slays safely in her home. Now with the NBA’s regular season return underway, we reminisce about Rihanna’s most stylish courtside looks in the gallery below.

