nia long
Black Don’t Crack! 10 Times Nia Long Gave Us Timeless Fashion

Posted February 26, 2020

LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

When I turn 49, I pray to God I look as good as Nia Long. The actress has been on the big screen from 1986 to the present day, yet she doesn’t look a day past 35. Nia is the definition of aging like fine wine. She is one of those timeless, unproblematic, absolutely gorgeous actresses that everyone fell in love within the late 80’s.

Just look at this recent video of her:

 

Nia’s style has always been mature but sexy. She is the epitome of class. You won’t see her in anything over the top or out of the ordinary. She shows us that a classic look can go very far. My only request is that Nia share her secret with the rest of us. While everyone wants to know Ciara and Cassie’s prayer, I just want to know how I can age gracefully like this Queen.

So to celebrate this literal walking “embodiment of Black don’t crack,” here are times she gave us ageless lewks on the red carpet over the years:

1. NIA LONG AT THE N.Y.C. PREMIERE OF ‘BLADE’, 1998

NIA LONG AT THE N.Y.C. PREMIERE OF 'BLADE', 1998 Source:Getty

Nia Long was known for her short pixie cut back in the day. Here she is at the New York City premiere of ‘Blade’. She kept it cute and simple in a purplish-blue halter top, blue jeans, and scrappy sandals.

2. NIA LONG AT THE VH1 HIP HOP HONORS, 2005

NIA LONG AT THE VH1 HIP HOP HONORS, 2005 Source:Getty

Nia Long looked chic in a chocolate brown slip dress. This entire look is so timeless, it could be worn today.

3. NIA LONG AT THE “GOOD HAIR” SCREENING, 2009

NIA LONG AT THE "GOOD HAIR" SCREENING, 2009 Source:Getty

Nia Long showed some leg during the screening of “Good Hair”.

4. NIA LONG AT THE “TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN” PREMIERE, 2009

NIA LONG AT THE "TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN" PREMIERE, 2009 Source:Getty

Nia Long attended the premiere of Dreamworks’ “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” in a cute off-white jumpsuit.

5. NIA LONG AT THE 3RD ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD LUNCHEON, 2010

NIA LONG AT THE 3RD ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD LUNCHEON, 2010 Source:Getty

Nia Long wore a cute, sparkly mini dress to the 3rd Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon.

6. NIA LONG AT THE CARTIER CELEBRATES SANTOS 100 YEAR, 2004

NIA LONG AT THE CARTIER CELEBRATES SANTOS 100 YEAR, 2004 Source:Getty

Nia Long attended the Cartier Santos 100 event a sexy two-piece suit with a lace bodysuit underneath. Yet another timeless look.

7. NIA LONG AT THE 22ND ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS, 2016

NIA LONG AT THE 22ND ANNUAL CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS, 2016 Source:Getty

Nia Long was a classic beauty at the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in a black and white high-low gown.

8. NIA LONG AT THE NETFLIX SCREENING OF “ROXANNE ROXANNE”, 2018

NIA LONG AT THE NETFLIX SCREENING OF "ROXANNE ROXANNE", 2018 Source:Getty

Nia Long attended a special screening of the Netflix film “Roxanne Roxanne” in an all black, curve-hugging pants suit.

9. NIA LONG AT NOWWITH AND YAHOO LIFESTYLE EVENT, 2018

NIA LONG AT NOWWITH AND YAHOO LIFESTYLE EVENT, 2018 Source:Getty

Nia Long does all black so well! She attended the NowWith and Yahoo Lifestyle event in a black slip dress with a chic black moto jacket.

10. NIA LONG AT THE LA PREMIERE OF ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS’ “47 METERS DOWN UNCAGED”, 2019

NIA LONG AT THE LA PREMIERE OF ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS' "47 METERS DOWN UNCAGED", 2019 Source:Getty

Yes, Nia! The actress stepped out for the LA Premiere of Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down Uncaged” in a powder blue, low cut cocktail dress.

