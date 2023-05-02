Nick Cannon Calls ‘Red Table Talk’ Toxic After Its Cancellation, Twitter Roasts Him

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On his radio show, The Daily Cannon, he referred to the show as “toxic.”

Cannon believes that the conversations that took place around the red table hurt its creator, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the public perception of her relationship with her husband of over 25 years, Will Smith.

“If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the sh-t out of Chris Rock,” Cannon said on his show. “That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table.”

He added, “I don’t want to know all this sh-t about y’all.” Red Table Talk was canceled in a move by Meta that shuttered the entire Facebook Watch group, which has included reality shows on Simone Biles and Tom Brady. The company is investing more money and energy into its virtual reality programming through Meta Horizons which can be watched on a VR headset. Smith said via Instagram that Westbrook Productions will shop for a new home for RTT, which also starred Jada’s mother Adrianne Banfield-Morris and daughter, Willow. Cannon said he believes that the Smith’s candor, especially in the interview the couple did about Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with August Alsina, was too much oversharing. Pinkett-Smith admitted during a viral Red Table Talk that she’d had an extramarital relationship with the 30-year-old “No Love” singer. When Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, he did so, the actor said, to defend Pinkett Smith after Rock made what some viewed as an innocuous joke and to others, one more serious. After sitting down, Smith told Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his f—–g mouth. Pinkett Smith has only spoken on the incident once, saying that “healing” was needed. Whatever we may think about a man with 12 kids by six different women opining on the choices of others, he’s not the first to have this reaction to the Smith’s public marital woes. “I just want to mind my Black-owned business,” Cannon said, adding that he doesn’t believe that the slap happened without the Red Table Talk that preceded it. “I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that s–t to y’all selves.” Nick, we can think of something that you might consider keeping to yourself, but you’re certainly entitled to your opinion. See how Twitter’s reacting to Cannon’s opinion below.

Nick Cannon Calls ‘Red Table Talk’ Toxic After Its Cancellation, Twitter Roasts Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com