Nurse Cries Over The Safety At The Hospitals “We Are Not Being Protected” [Video]

Chicago Nurse Imaris Vera has recently quit her job due to the safety of the nurses. Vera decided to express her frustration via Instagram saying, โ€œI chose ๐“‚๐“Ž ๐“๐’พ๐’ป๐‘’ todayโ€ฆ

& my family members who have pre-existing conditions that wouldnโ€™t get a ventilator if they contractedย #COVID19ย from me

I had a different idea in mind when I got to myย #ICUย this morning; I expected to see ALL OF OURย #NURSESย & STAFF wearingย #N95ย masks but ๐™ฃ๐™ค ๐™ค๐™ฃ๐™š ๐™๐™–๐™™ ๐˜ผ๐™‰๐™”๐™๐™ƒ๐™„๐™‰๐™‚ ๐™Š๐™‰โ€ฆ

Each ICU room had โ€˜make-shiftโ€™ ante-rooms attached to them created with plastic tarp & massive amounts of tape..

A charge Nurse was passing out single N95 masks to nurses with a brown paper bag for them to store their mask in which was to be in inside their plastic ante-rooms & to ๐™—๐™š ๐™ง๐™š-๐™ช๐™จ๐™š๐™™ ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™ง๐™š-๐™–๐™ฅ๐™ฅ๐™ก๐™ž๐™š๐™™ ๐™–๐™ก๐™ก ๐™™๐™–๐™ฎโ€ฆ

I asked โ€œwell what if thereโ€™s possible contamination to that N95 mask..? What about my safetyโ€

My manager told me โ€œwell our staff safety is our main priority right now โ€ฆ if we get enough masks, we may consider having staff wear surgical masks in the weeks to come..โ€

I replied, โ€œBut itโ€™s Airborneโ€ฆ those surgical masks wonโ€™t protect us ..โ€

My manager then tells me โ€œ weโ€™ve kept up with the CDC & it is only when the COVID patient has any aerosol type treatments like a ventilator, nasal cannula, nebulizer etc thatโ€™s itโ€™s airborne..otherwise itโ€™s droplet ..โ€

I replied โ€œ& 90% of our patients are intubated, paralyzed, & positive for COVID.. people not even in the hospital environment are spreading it .. we have to assume everyone is infected..especially in the hospital environment, & ๐•Ÿ๐• ๐• ๐•Ÿ๐•– ๐•™๐•–๐•ฃ๐•– ๐•–๐•ง๐•–๐•Ÿ ๐•™๐•’๐•ค ๐•’ ๐••๐•ฃ๐• ๐•ก๐•๐•–๐•ฅ ๐•ž๐•’๐•ค๐•œ ๐• ๐•Ÿโ€

I then told her of nurses wearing a surgical droplet masks on their units & now intubated & fighting for their lives โ€ฆ

Tears were streaming down my face & fog in my glasses at this point..

I thought to myself.. ๐˜๐˜ฐ๐˜ธ ๐˜ธ๐˜ช๐˜ญ๐˜ญ ๐˜ ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ท๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ ๐˜ฃ๐˜ถ๐˜บ ๐˜จ๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ค๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ช๐˜ฆ๐˜ด, ๐˜ฎ๐˜บ ๐˜ฃ๐˜ช๐˜ญ๐˜ญ๐˜ด..?

I asked one last time pleading with tears in my eyes..

โ€œCan I please just wear ๐ฆ๐ฒ ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง ๐๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ“ ๐ฆ๐š๐ฌ๐คโ€ฆ I understand we have a shortage but I have my OWN โ€

My manager told me that they couldnโ€™t allow me to wear it.

So I gave report, & left.

America is NOT prepared & Nurses are NOT safe.

Plz DM me any telehealth jobs.โ€

Nurse Cries Over The Safety At The Hospitals โ€œWe Are Not Being Protectedโ€ [Video]ย was originally published on rnbphilly.com