On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors

On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
On Stage At Urban One Honors
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Gia Peppers onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Gia Peppers onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Elle Varner performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Jade Nova onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Jade Nova onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer K-Ci of Jodeci performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Symone D. Sanders onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Marvin Sapp performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: June Ambrose onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: June Ambrose onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: LA Reid speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Avery Sunshine performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Avery Sunshine performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Avery Sunshine performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Avery Sunshine performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Radio personality Donnie Simpson onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Q Parker of 112 speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Radio personality Donnie Simpson onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Marvin Sapp II and Marvin Sapp embrace onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Radio personality Griff Sapp onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Fred Smoot and Richard 'Doc' Walker onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Tom Joyner speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. perform a step routine onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. with Tom Joyner (who's also a member of Omega Psi Phi) onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Rapper DaBrat, Jermaine Dupri and producer Bryan-Michael Cox onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: DJ Nabs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Cathy Hughes and Tom Joyner onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Cathy Hughes and Tom Joyner onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Ray J and Brandy Norwood onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: TV personality Ray J speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Brandy Norwood and Ray J onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Johnny Gill performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Johnny Gill performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Johnny Gill performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Avery Sunshine performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Traci Braxton onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Actor Rotimi onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh and April Ryan onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh and April Ryan onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Shaun King speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Shaun King speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: D.L. Hughley speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Marilyn Mosby speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2018 Urban One Honors – Show
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: L.A. Reid onstage during 2018 Urban One
67. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Marilyn Mosby speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc,three quarter length,marilyn mosby
68. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Cathy Hughes onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,washington dc,three quarter length,cathy hughes
69. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Nadia Lopez speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc
70. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Michael Eric Dyson and Tracy Martin onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc
71. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Michael Eric Dyson and Tracy Martin onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc
72. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc,baltimore – maryland
73. 2018 Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: June Ambrose (L) onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,females,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,june ambrose