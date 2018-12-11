On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

1. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

2. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

3. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

4. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

5. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

6. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

7. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

8. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

9. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

10. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

11. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

12. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

13. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

14. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

15. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

16. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

17. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

18. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

19. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

20. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

21. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

22. On Stage At Urban One Honors Source:Bill Hart Photography Award Winners & On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors marvin sapp,k-ci,d.l. hughley,johnny gill,roland martin,eleanor holmes norton,doc walker

23. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Gia Peppers onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc

24. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Gia Peppers onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,usa,braided hair,dress,washington dc,ruched,necklace,v-neck,sleeveless dress,cream colored,cream colored dress,glittering,sleeveless

25. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Elle Varner performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,elle varner

26. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Jade Nova onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,washington dc

27. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Jade Nova onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,braided hair,washington dc,bracelet,pleated,short sleeved,belt,animal pattern,flared dress,graphic print,black belt – fashion item,black color

28. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer K-Ci of Jodeci performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,music,performance,smiling,sunglasses,washington dc,three quarter length,jodeci,cedric hailey

29. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Symone D. Sanders onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc

30. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Marvin Sapp performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,incidental people,marvin sapp

31. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: June Ambrose onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,gray,females,dress,washington dc,three quarter length,asymmetric clothing,asymmetric dress,drop earring,sheer fabric,gray dress,appliqué,june ambrose

32. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: June Ambrose onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,females,washington dc,june ambrose

33. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: LA Reid speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,males,washington dc,three quarter length,l.a. reid

34. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Avery Sunshine performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,averysunshine

35. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Avery Sunshine performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,smiling,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,incidental people,averysunshine

36. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Avery Sunshine performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,averysunshine

37. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Avery Sunshine performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,averysunshine

38. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Radio personality Donnie Simpson onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,washington dc

39. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Q Parker of 112 speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,singer,talking,sunglasses,washington dc,textured,three quarter length,purple,tuxedo,blazer – jacket,sweater,brocade,lapel,purple blazer,mock turtleneck,quinnes parker

40. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Radio personality Donnie Simpson onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,washington dc

41. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Marvin Sapp II and Marvin Sapp embrace onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,embracing,marvin sapp

42. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Radio personality Griff Sapp onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,washington dc

43. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Fred Smoot and Richard ‘Doc’ Walker onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,doctor,fred smoot

44. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Tom Joyner speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,talking,washington dc,tom joyner

45. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. perform a step routine onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,washington dc,routine,stage – performance space,omega psi phi

46. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. with Tom Joyner (who’s also a member of Omega Psi Phi) onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc,three quarter length,five people,tom joyner,omega psi phi

47. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Rapper DaBrat, Jermaine Dupri and producer Bryan-Michael Cox onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,males,females,three people,washington dc,three quarter length,producer,jermaine dupri,da brat,bryan-michael cox

48. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: DJ Nabs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc

49. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Cathy Hughes and Tom Joyner onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,cathy hughes,tom joyner

50. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Cathy Hughes and Tom Joyner onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,cathy hughes,tom joyner

51. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Ray J and Brandy Norwood onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,males,females,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,brandy norwood,ray j

52. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: TV personality Ray J speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,males,washington dc,three quarter length,tv personality,ray j

53. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Brandy Norwood and Ray J onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,males,females,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,brandy norwood,ray j

54. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Johnny Gill performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,sunglasses,washington dc,three quarter length,johnny gill

55. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Johnny Gill performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,medium group of people,washington dc,johnny gill

56. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Johnny Gill performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,two people,washington dc,three quarter length,johnny gill

57. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Avery Sunshine performs onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,averysunshine

58. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Singer Traci Braxton onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,singer,washington dc,three quarter length,traci braxton

59. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Actor Rotimi onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,smiling,washington dc,three quarter length,rotimi

60. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh and April Ryan onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc,baltimore – maryland,mayor

61. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh and April Ryan onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc,baltimore – maryland,mayor

62. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Shaun King speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc

63. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Shaun King speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc

64. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: D.L. Hughley speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc,three quarter length,d.l. hughley

65. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Marilyn Mosby speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,talking,washington dc,three quarter length,sleeveless dress,sheer fabric,pink lipstick,wrap dress,sleeveless,white color,black color,marilyn mosby,two tone – color

66. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: L.A. Reid onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,males,washington dc,three quarter length,l.a. reid

67. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Marilyn Mosby speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc,three quarter length,marilyn mosby

68. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Cathy Hughes onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,washington dc,three quarter length,cathy hughes

69. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Nadia Lopez speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc

70. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Michael Eric Dyson and Tracy Martin onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc

71. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Michael Eric Dyson and Tracy Martin onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc

72. 2018 Urban One Honors – Show Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh speaks onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,washington dc,baltimore – maryland