Oprah is a major icon of our generation and is arguably one of the biggest influences in this time. From her TV network to her philanthropy, she is the epitome of what it means to be a successful woman.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 68-year-old has overcome many circumstances and inspired women all over the world to push against the negativity and rise above.

Oprah is a woman of wisdom, so today we’re celebrating her birthday by honoring her empowering words.

SEE ALSO: Oprah Gifted Amanda Gorman With The Jewels She Wore To The 46th Inauguration

SEE ALSO: Oprah Winfrey Donating $10 Million To Support Families Affected By COVID-19

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

9 Oprah Quotes That Will Empower You Through Tough Times was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com