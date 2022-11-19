Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The moment most everyone, with common sense, feared has arrived. Billionaire troll Elon Musk said on Saturday (Nov. 19) that he would be reinstating Donald Trump to the platform.

The decision is only the latest, eyebrow-raising move from Musk, who purchased Twitter in October for $44 billion after trying for months not to purchase the social media app. Since his purchase, Musk has fired thousands of employees and has inspired thousands of resignations—all while throwing cold water on the theory that billionaires must be sound business people.

So it shouldn’t be a shock that musk would move to reinstate Trump, who was infamously booted from the app back in January 2020 thanks to his rhetoric that inspired the January 6 Insurrection. The same rhetoric that may get the former President indicted by the Department of Justice.

Right on cue, his Right Wing and MAGA cronies started celebrating like they won some sort of prize. Shouldn’t they be perfectly content on Truth Social or whatever digital clubs their cult members hang out in?

“The people have spoken,” wrote Phony Stark on Twitter after his makeshift poll finished with 52% of roughly 15 million people in favor of Cheeto’s return. “Trump will be reinstated.. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

The Latin roughly translates to the voice of the people is the voice of God. It also means all struggle. And how many of those “votes” from from bots?

For now, the slander, and predictions of Twitter’s impending doom, is going nuclear. Also before you run off, you can always just block Cheeto Trump on the bird app and call it a day. The people are really speaking.

The post Phony Stark aka Elon Musk To Reinstate Donald Trump On Twitter, White Power Twitter Praises Lord Cheeto’s Return appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Phony Stark aka Elon Musk To Reinstate Donald Trump On Twitter, White Power Twitter Praises Lord Cheeto’s Return was originally published on hiphopwired.com