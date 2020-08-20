CLOSE
plus size fashion
#HelloCurvy: These Plus-Size Babes Prove That Every Body Is Swimsuit Worthy

Posted August 20, 2020

BQ Garrett_

Source: Wyman J Productions / Wyman J Productions

Although we are knee-deep into Summer, all of our future plans seems to be a bust. Thanks to a spike in COVID-19 cases, many of us remain quarantined instead of at the beach or poolside. While your President is urging you to risk it all, doctors are saying play it safe. So what was looking like the perfect time to pop out and flex your post quarantine body, despite size may require alternate plans.

Listen sis, it is what it is, there is no need to stress over having to revise your Summer plans you can still slay in your swimwear. What I think we have all learned from this pandemic is that creativity is key; so if you can’t get to the beach, or poolside, laying out in your backyard, chilling on your balcony or a little IG stunting from your living room will do the trick. Just do you, sis!

While Summer may not look the way we desired, you should still have a few swimsuit options on hand and if you don’t now is the perfect time to do a little shopping. We cannot allow “The Rona” to steal all of our joy. Oh and you know the rule, when the sun is out, the thighs should be out too even if some consider them thunder thighs. Yeah, I know that some of you think that statement is lost on plus-size women but it isn’t. Curvy girls are just as capable of slaying a bathing suit, bikini, or booty shorts.

Who knows how much vitamin D we will get with Summer being canceled and all. However, I can say with complete confidence that cute isn’t canceled and while publications like O Magazine are suggesting boring and basic swimwear for plus-size women, I am not here for it, Plus-size women have evolved and are too bold and unapologetic to be caught in swimwear that doesn’t celebrate our curves, our culture, and our confidence especially with all the dope plus-size swimwear being released like the Tabria Majors x Fashion To Figure and GabiFresh x SwimSuitsForAll collaborations. Oh and let us not forget the dopeness that indie black-owned brands like The Diva Kurves Collection and Curvy Fox have dropped.

Now since I understand that seeing is believing, I have receipts that prove curvy girls are slaying in swimwear whether they are soaking up the sun or sheltering in place.

#HelloCurvy: These Plus-Size Babes Prove That Every Body Is Swimsuit Worthy  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Boho-Chic

@ChanteBurkett is giving me baecation vibes in this bikini from the latest GabiFresh x SwimSuitsForAll collaboration but sis is chilling on her boho-chic patio.

2. Shein Curves

@thickgrlscloset looks amazing in this one-piece from Shein curves that leaves little to the imagination. Honestly, its the legs for me.

3. White Bikini

@itsmekellieb is visibly plus and confident AF in her white bikini and we are here for it.

4. Curvy Swimwear

@iamnikkifree added an extra layer to her poolside fashion but this figure-flattering swimsuit from Curvy Swimwear is capable of slaying alone.

5. FashionNova Fits

@passionjonesz12 could wear designer but “FashionNova fits (in my Cardi B voice)” like a glove.

6. Sunkissed

@garnerstyle has no issue breaking rules but she is in compliance here because the sun is out and so are her thighs!

7.

@wondrea is serving both wild thoughts and jungle love in this bikini from Curvy Fox.

8. Swim Thick

@franciemaupin is keeping it cute and curvy while rocking this swimsuit from her brand, Swim Thick.

9. Tabria Majors x Fashion To Figure

@amapoundcake bodied this entire shoot, heavy on bodied. She is big girl energy personified in this string bikini from the Tabria Majors x Fashion To Figure collaboration.

10. Kentu Bikini

@bqgarrett, is our queen to be in this kentu bikini and duster.

