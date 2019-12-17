CLOSE
Porsha Williams
Twitter Slams Chunky Jermaine Dupri Clone Dennis McKinley For Blaming Cheating On Porsha Williams

Posted December 17, 2019

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 11

Source: Bravo / Getty

Porsha Williams has been living out a nightmare onscreen as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, this after it came out that her fiance cheated. In a new episode of the reality series, a therapy session revealed why Dennis McKinley stepped out and he’s putting the blame on his wife-to-be essentially.

Williams and McKinley are currently attempting to work things out, and were living apart but jointly raising their 8-month-old daughter during the filming of the episode. In the couples therapy session, McKinley shifted the blame of his own actions onto Williams, saying that sex during pregnancy and her postpartum depression was too much to bear.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” McKinley shared during the session. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.”

McKinley went on to say that he realized that the decision to cheat on Williams was both “poor” and “selfish,” staying that he knows that he made a huge mistake. He again stated that he loves Williams and appears to be sincerely working things out with his wife-to-be. In closing, McKinley said that the priority is his baby girl

While McKinley’s words and gestures seemingly appeared to come from the heart, fans on Twitter are looking at McKinley sideways for putting Williams through the public embarrassment of cheating and further putting the blame on her in so many words.

We’ve got the reaction from fans on Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

Twitter Slams Chunky Jermaine Dupri Clone Dennis McKinley For Blaming Cheating On Porsha Williams  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

