Winter Wonderland! Porsha Williams’ Holiday Pics With Baby PJ Are Absolutely Adorable

Posted January 1, 2020

Despite whatever drama may have been going on in her life, Porsha Williams is having an absolute blast celebrating her first Christmas with eight-month-old daughter Pilar “PJ” Jhena! Just look at the holiday pictures! They are all the proof that you need.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a series of pics from PJ’s Christmas photo shoot. The mother-daughter duo was absolutely beautiful. Sitting in front of a gorgeous Christmas tree, Williams rocked a strapless white gown, while baby girl posed in a white and gold dress and gold shoes. Both wore matching headbands and were all smiles.

“Are y’all ready for Pj’s first Christmas pics ? 😩❤❤ I’m obsessed! I’ll be posted them so get ready to be flooded with baby fever 😹👑,” Williams captioned the photo.

While in a recent episode of the hit reality show Dennis McKinley admitted that he cheated on Porsha because of her postpartum depression, the couple seems to be back together. Just last month, the 38-year-old told her Bravo boss Andy Cohen that they two are renewing their vows.

“We are re-engaged,” said Williams during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Adding, “We’re working on our family. It takes time. I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do.”

Well, whatever may happen, we hope the rest of Porsha’s year is filled with as much joy and happiness as there are in these pics:

