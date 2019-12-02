CLOSE
rah digga
HomePhotos

Rapper Rah Digga Takes On Twitter In Support Of T.I.’s Hymen Philosophy

Posted December 2, 2019

Rah Digga

Source: Getty / Getty

Hymen-gate still isn’t over.

After T.I. was rightfully slammed for publicly policing his daughter’s body and sexuality, there are still a select group of people defending his parenting style. One of them is rapper Rah Digga. 

T.I.’s controversial comments first made waves in early November when he went on the podcast Ladies Like Us and said that him and his daughter Deyjah would have “yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously,” T.I. said, reenacting his comments to the doctor in regards to his daughter. Then, he followed up with, “I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

His comments caused an uproar so big that Tip eventually had to answer to Jada Pinkett-Smith and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones on Red Table Talk. He said that he attended his daughter’s gynecologist visits alongside her mother when she was younger and he might have exaggerated parts of the story he told on Ladies Like Us. He still made clear that he likes to assert some level of control over his daughter and he says it would be different if she got pregnant versus if his son got somebody else’s daughter pregnant. His whole point of view continued to be laced with sexism.

But despite this, it seems Tip still has a group of supporters who will back him. Rah Digga took to Twitter this weekend after news broke that New York lawmakers introduced a bill that would ban virginity tests. Digga responded:

So on top of it being criminal for parents to discipline their children they’re trying to make it criminal to monitor their sex lives? FOH!! I STAND WITH @Tip

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Rah Digga’s support of T.I. caused a flurry of responses and she was fully prepared to clap back. When someone called Digga’s comments “sick af,” she replied, “What’s sick are the leaps and bounds society is taking to remove parental structuring and people justifying it. Same society won’t have sh** to say when that kid comes home pregnant and abortions are illegal. That’s that on that!!”

 

You can check out more people calling Rah Digga out and her responses below.

Rapper Rah Digga Takes On Twitter In Support Of T.I.’s Hymen Philosophy  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Latest
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order…
12.03.19
Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops…

We’re running out nicknames for these colonizers. A Black UPS driver just doing his job delivering packages is the latest…
12.03.19
Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Says Legalizing Weed Is…

You can pay for school but money can’t buy you common sense. Michael Bloomberg is about to learn a thing…
12.03.19
Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Pushing A Different Kind…

Whether you like it or not, the foldable phone craze is here, and the Escobar family is getting in on…
12.03.19
Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled In Montgomery, Commemorating 64th…

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was honored with a commemorative statue in Montgomery, Alabama marking the 64th anniversary of her…
12.03.19
Terrelle Pryor Charged With Simple Assault, Girlfriend Charged…

New details are emerging stemming from the stabbing incident regarding NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor, including the involvement of another…
12.02.19
In Her Feelings: Amazon Will Be Making Its…

Alexa, the voice assistant that lives inside your Amazon smart speaker you just purchased on Black Friday, will be getting…
12.02.19
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Thinks The NBA…

Despite great storylines due to its talent moving to other teams, the NBA’s ratings are currently in free fall. While…
12.02.19
Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays

The holidays are always tough for those who’ve lost someone during the year. Whether it be a parent, a beloved…
11.27.19
6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday…

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and believe it or not, there’s lots to be grateful for — and tis’ the…
11.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close