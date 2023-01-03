Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

There has been an outpouring of love and support from sports fans across the nation to Buffalo for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night and players have been praying for the best outcome for Hamlin after the game was postponed, including several of the Baltimore Ravens.

RELATED: Bills Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Collapsing On Field, Game Postponed

Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle one of the Bengals during the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati. He stood up after the hit, and appeared to adjust his face mask before falling to the ground.

The incident shocked both players and fans as they watched the medical emergency unfold in front of their eyes.

RELATED: Anti-Vax MAGA Republicans Try To Link Damar Hamlin’s Injury To His ‘Vaccine Status’

The game was suspended after Hamlin was taken away to a hospital, but then both the NFL and the NFL Players Association ultimately agreed to postpone the game.

We’re continuing to send love. light and prayers to Hamlin and his family during this time.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Ravens Send Their Thoughts and Prayers To Bills Safety Damar Hamlin appeared first on 92 Q.

Ravens Send Their Thoughts and Prayers To Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was originally published on 92q.com