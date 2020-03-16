CLOSE
Marlo Hampton , Real Housewives Of Atlanta
Pop Them Tags: The Many Expensive Looks Of Marlo This Season On ‘RHOA’

March 16, 2020

Glam It Up Holiday Luncheon

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Marlo Hampton is polarizing. On one very well-manicured hand, she is shady as hell. Like, shady shady. Like don’t get into an argument with her because it will go from 0-100 real quick. She’s quick to call you on your sh*t and never minces words.

On the other bejeweled fist, she is fiery, fashionable and fun. Double down on the fashionable. Marlo never met a luxury label she didn’t like… From Versace to Gucci to sparkling mini dress she wore to lunch on last night’s episode, she is the friend who always dresses up no matter the time of day or occasion.She spares no expense when it comes to her wardrobe.

Marlo never leaves the house without looking her best in both the style and beauty department. Sis had a whole glam squad in Greece.

Since we love an effortless slay, let’s go through her most fabulous and expensive looks this season.

1.

2. Versace, Versace

3. Chanel Bag Swag

4. Fancy In Fendi

5. The Most Fashionable Leopard In The Jungle

6. And The Category Is…

View this post on Instagram

Thanks to my team for getting me together for my #RHOA Interview look 💥⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ MUA: @tlcdivo ⁣⁣ Nails: @gonailsusa ⁣⁣ Creative/Styling: @jus10__perry ⁣⁣ HAIR: styled by @hairbyfran_ wearing a @her_hair_collection lace front wig ⁣... ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ I love wearing wigs as protective styles so my natural hair can rest, hydrate and grow - this is very important because as a public figure I change my hair often to coordinate with my outfits (as any real fashion girl does) an outfit may call for a certain hair color or cut to pull off the look ... ⁣ over processing and over styling natural hair causes so much damage so .... ⁣ ⁣ I created @her_hair_collection for women like me!! Women who are not ashamed to throw on a luxurious impeccably styled wig and be fabulous, women suffering from health issues and hair loss or women just trying to repair their natural from years or wear and tear!

A post shared by M A R L O H A M P T O N (@marlohampton) on

7. Florals For Spring…Groundbreaking

8. Captain Chanel

