Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last

Call it the end of a very brief era. It looks like Erica Mena and her husband, Safaree Samuels, will be going their separate ways. The Love & Hip Hop couple tied the knot in late 2019, and just shy of two years since their wedding, Mena has filed for divorce.
Relationships are tough, but can be even more difficult with millions watching. Today we look at reality show couples whose love didn’t stand the test of time.