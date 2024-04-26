Red Carpet Rundown: Fantasia Barrino Sparkles In A Black Sequin Gown At The ‘TIME100’ Gala

TIME Magazine held a party last night and invited several fabulous friends. The event marked the publication’s annual soiree in honor of the world’s most influential people – and it was as star-studded as it was stylish.
Celebrities, influencers, and Black Hollywood “IT GIRLS” filled the halls of the Jazz at the Lincoln Center on April 25. Notable attendees included honorees 21 Savage, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Leslie Odom, Jr., Patrick Mahomes, Fantasia Barrino, and our favorite cover girl, Taraji P. Henson.
According to TIME, honorees like Taraji were chosen to help the 101-year-old publication “tell essential stories about the people and ideas that shape and improve the world.” The list of members was global, spanning 12 cities and four continents.
TIME100′s inductees are sure to influence us – in culture and fashion.
Given the magnitude of the event and the editorial distinction, celebrities came dressed to impress. We gagged as each arrived at the esteemed gala.
Red carpet fashion is always a place to find the right balance between elegance and eye-catching trends. And some celebrity favorites know how to do it right.
“The Color Purple” co-stars Taraji and Fantasia are two fabulous examples. Taraji combined edginess, couture, and glam with a satin corset maxi dress and cropped blazer from Thom Browne. While the silhouette was classic, her thigh cut-outs screamed “trendsetter.”
Fantasia – who performed at the night’s soiree – also gave us a slay and an unforgettable red carpet moment. The “When I See U” singer dripped in sequins but gave her look an updated spin with a plunging back cut-out, exaggerated sleeve and wrist detail, and strong shoulder. Styled by Daniel Hawkins, Fantasia’s gown was from Monot.
The actress’ matching headband and back jewelry elevated her look. She topped off her ensemble with soft hair and makeup, including the brown liner nude lip combo that has many of us in a chokehold.
2024 Red Carpet Gallery: All The ‘TIME100’ Looks We Love
As we continue to celebrate the night’s honorees, let’s look at their stand-out style (and the reasons why they’ve been named most influential). TIME100’s fashion moments will undoubtedly influence us – and our closets.
1. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
We score Taraji P. Henson’s green custom gown with 10s across the board for fit, style, and overall “it” factor.
Mary J. Blige writes about Taraji in ‘TIME100,’ “What I love most about her is that she is unapologetically herself. Taraji is a real woman—she doesn’t bite her tongue, and she’s not afraid to stand up for what she believes in. She’s always true and authentic, and she’s just as fearless onscreen, which is why she’s one of my favorite actors. Watching her commit 1 million percent to whatever character she’s portraying is amazing. Her courage really sets her apart, in Hollywood and in real life.”
2. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo is known to give sophisticated elegance on the red carpet and his white Casablanca monochromatic look pictured here is no different.
Lenny Kravitz writes about Colman for ‘TIME100,’ ” Seeing how his work continues to evolve is inspiring, and I love that he’s finally getting his flowers. I’m proud to know him as a friend, as a human being, and as a fellow artist. There’s only one Colman Domingo—and he’s truly one of the greats.”
3. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph continues to rep for the curvy girls and the women who want to stand out in this ruched tan and gold Elisabetta Franchi gown.
Uzo Aduba writes in ‘TIME100’, “She approaches her characters with the kind of sincerity, honesty, and nuance that makes me proud to be an actor. Da’Vine stands firmly in who she is, embracing the whole of her strength and her softness, and I so admire that.
4. 21 SavageSource:Getty
21 Savage arrived on the red carpet in an all-black leather look that is synonymous with the artist’s aesthetic.
Burna Boy writes in ‘TIME100’ about 21 Savage, “His approach to rap is refreshingly genuine; he speaks to us in a relatable way, effortlessly navigating the complexities of the genre. Whether he tackles weighty subjects or offers moments of levity, his delivery remains compelling.”
5. A’ja WilsonSource:Getty
A’ja Wilson dominated the red carpet at the 2024 ‘TIME100’ Gala in a bold red gown with a halter top and higher-than-high split.
Fellow athlete Tom Brady writes about A’ja in TIME, “A’ja Wilson is not just an incredible athlete, she is also an inspiration to all who witness her talent and drive. Her journey is a testament to the power of passion and fearlessness in achieving greatness.”
6. Billy PorterSource:Getty
2020 ‘TIME100’ honoree Billy Porter gave us a dark moment on the red carpet. He wears a long tunic black button down shirt with matching black pants.