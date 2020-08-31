CLOSE
Sade
HomePhotos

Young Woman Makes Explosively Bad Sade Take, Gets Dragged By Neatly Parted Wig Piece

Posted August 31, 2020

Portrait Of The Singer Sade

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Maybe @KammyTaughtYou really does believe that Sade is an overrated singer, all while propping up Jhené Aiko ahead of the legendary vocalist, which is her right to do so. Naturally, Twitter united as expected to effectively drag the young woman by her neatly parted wig piece.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

In a series of tweets, @KammyTaughtYou opened up with disrespect intact as the youth often do with the legends.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“TL sleep? Y’all give Sade a lot,” read the missive from Sunday (August 30). She continued with, “Sade is thin & light skinned & was humming on them tracks. At least Jhené gives us DRAMA,” which is where he argument goes completely to hell.

Without taking away from some of the expert responses from actual music listeners, and of course, taking nothing away from Ms. Aiko and her contributions to music, we’ve gathered some of the best responses to this explosively bad hot take about the great Sade Adu (remember, the band’s name is Sade) below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Photo: Getty

Young Woman Makes Explosively Bad Sade Take, Gets Dragged By Neatly Parted Wig Piece  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
Breonna Taylor Documentary Sets A Premiere Date On…

Her mother, boyfriend and witnesses are set to be interviewed.
09.01.20
Lovecraft County Exposes The History of “Sundown Towns”

According to Wikipedia, Sundown towns, also known as sunset towns, gray towns, or sundowner towns, are all-white cities or neighborhoods in the United…
09.01.20
Video Shows Racist Woman Calling Cops On Black…

The victims recount the Los Angeles incident.
09.01.20
‘NY Post’ Dragged For Sympathetic Coverage of Kenosha…

On Wednesday (Aug 26) just one day after the 17-year old gunman opened fire on a crowd of peaceful protestors…
08.31.20
Trump-Loving Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse Looking At Life In…

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in jail following the shooting incident that saw 2 Jacob…
08.31.20
Emmett Till Movie In Development 65 Years After…

The film will also follow Mamie Till Mobley and her fight for justice for her son.
08.31.20
Michelle Obama Explains How White People ‘Didn’t Even…

The author and public speaker gives multiple accounts.
08.31.20
Black National Convention Will Put Forth Political Agenda…

Actors, activists and organizers will join the Friday event.
08.31.20
Jacob Blake’s Dad Says Speaking To Joe Biden…

Mr. Blake says he spoke to Biden and Harris for a full hour and felt comforted afterwards as President Obama's…
08.31.20
White Man In Blackface Rolled Up To DC…

In case any of you white people have yet to get the memo, Blackface is forever a no go. Nevertheless,…
08.31.20
Close