Twitter Drags Safaree For Skin Bleaching Announcement

Posted June 21, 2021

Safaree Samuels and Das Hershes arriving at BOA Steakhouse

Source: Winston Burris/WENN.com / WENN

On Monday (June 21), Love & Hip Hop personality Safaree Samuels proudly announced to the world that he planned on lightening his skin – and he was immediately thrown to the wolves on social media.

Of course, he wouldn’t be the first famous face to lighten his skin. But Twitter is gonna do it’s thing, and it didn’t take long for the online dragging to commence.

All things considered, it’s been a pretty bumpy year for the 39-year-old television personality. On May 21, news broke that his wife and fellow Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena had filed for divorce. The pair tied the knot in late 2019, and now, just shy of two years since their wedding, Mena wants out.

In early June, TMZ shared legal documents filed by Samuels seeking joint legal custody of their children. If approved, the move would allow him to have parenting decisions for their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, and their second baby due in a few weeks. In terms of visitation rights, he wants uninterrupted and consistent access to stay involved with his children.

Check out Twitter’s reaction to Safaree’s decision to bleach his skin in the gallery.

Twitter Drags Safaree For Skin Bleaching Announcement  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

